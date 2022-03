(Undated) -- An out-of-this-world dog house is heading to a new owner. In 2019, a meteorite fragment struck Roky's Costa Rica doghouse, and narrowly missed him. Roky's doghouse went up for sale on Christie's auctions with a closing bid of 44-thousand dollars, which is less than the 300-thousand-dollar estimate. The meteorite that hit Roky's former home went for 21-thousand dollars. A Christie's employee told CNN the dog house sold for more than the meteorite because objects hit by meteorites are extremely rare.

11 DAYS AGO