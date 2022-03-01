ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg fourth graders invited to participate in Junior Mayor essay contest

By Nordea Lewis
 3 days ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — What would you do if you were Mayor? It’s a pretty big question, but the city of Gaithersburg wants to know what fourth-graders would do if they had this position of power.

those who participate in this contest will have the chance to create various initiatives and host different leadership projects within the city of Gaithersburg.

In 275 words or less, fourth graders in the area are encouraged to write an essay on what they would do if they were the Mayor of Gaithersburg. The goal is to push children to think big and take on leadership opportunities.

The winner will get the chance to work on city projects and have their voice heard on a larger scale to help improve the city of Gaithersburg.

According to the city:

To be eligible for the Gaithersburg Junior Mayor contest, students must be residents of the City of Gaithersburg. Essays will be reviewed by City staff and members of the Educational Enrichment Committee and finalists will be invited to participate in a panel interview. One winner will be selected as Gaithersburg Junior Mayor, with the opportunity to participate in programs and special events throughout the year. The winning Gaithersburg essay will also be published on the City’s website. The program includes the opportunity for the Junior Mayor to host a service project involving his/her/their classmates, elected officials and City staff.

The deadline for entries for the Gaithersburg Junior Mayor contest is March 25. The deadline to submit essays for the Maryland Municipal League contest , which is open to all Maryland residents, is March 31

ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

