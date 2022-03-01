ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS extends their school year

By Nordea Lewis
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public School students may have to wait a few extra days to end the school year.

Officials announced due to various snow days and school closures, MCPS is extending the school year by at least two more days.

June 16-17th will be added to the school year. June 17 will become a day of instruction and the last day of school, with an early release day for students.

However, in case the area experiences bad weather again, the Board of Education approved the Inclement Weather Virtual Learning Plan, which gives MCPS the option to transition to synchronous virtual learning for any future closings due to inclement weather.

