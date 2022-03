RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the former Rancho Cordova Police Chief was under investigation before she retired in 2021. In a letter to Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, Greater Sacramento chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Betty Williams says she saw evidence that former Rancho Cordova Police Chief Kate Adams sent "racially charged text(s) pictures(s) to many other Sheriff’s Department employees." The NAACP also says that complaints were made against Adams involving homophobic slurs.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO