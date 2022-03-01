Alabama Cattle Inventory

Just as flies can be annoying to us, they can also cause a nuisance to our cattle. The horn fly is an insect that can get to be 3-5 millimeters in size with mouthparts that are painful even to cattle. Research from Texas A&M University has shown that the horn fly will take 20-30 blood meals from cows a day, and when they are not eating, they will rest on that same cow.

