Alabama Cattle Inventory

Driscoll's produce has faced some steep obstacles over the course of the past few months. Back in November 2021, the brand recalled its blueberries in Ontario due to a metal contamination, per Food Safety Network. Driscoll's now faces another produce recall over an issue with their strawberries. According to Eat This, Not That!, the recall is now taking place in the United States, where the strawberries were distributed from centers in California, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Missouri, and Maryland.
