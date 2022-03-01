ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

America's nuke-resistant 'doomsday plane' spotted doing training mission over Nebraska

By Brandon Specktor
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago
The U.S. Air Force's nuclear-bomb-resistant "doomsday plane" took to the skies for a brief training mission Monday (Feb. 28), shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would be putting his country's nuclear forces on high alert, according to news reports. The doomsday plane — a modified Boeing 747...

Anotld
3d ago

Awww C'mon maaan!!!! If they doing test runs its a strong possibility of getting nuked don't care anything of average innocent civilian life it seems like leaders fighting each other for there own agendas

Steveo Bee
2d ago

Yeah, with America’s current lack of a leader, we need to be more prepared. The government knows it, we need to take the hint. 😢

Jake F
2d ago

They fly that jet all the time. They always have. This is nothing out of the ordinary. Nothing new. Calm down

