UFC welterweight Colby Covington has said that a showdown with Dustin Poirier could be next for him after UFC 272. This Saturday night we’ll see Colby Covington attempt to put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal once and for all in their main event grudge match in Las Vegas. Alas, while it may be the most intense of his feuds to date, it certainly isn’t the only example of him making an enemy out of a former teammate.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO