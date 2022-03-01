ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ex-Army snipers among dozens of British veterans vowing to fight for Ukraine

By Paul Sims, Liam Coleman
 6 days ago

FORMER Army snipers are among dozens of British veterans vowing to take on Mad Vlad’s invaders.

As they answer Ukraine’s call to arms at its London embassy, sharp-shooter Shane Matthews, 34, says will fly out next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOfWN_0eSoHuWU00
Ex-Army sniper Phil McAlees, 57, left his wife and daughter in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, to join the fight in Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ge1r_0eSoHuWU00
People turning up at the Ukrainian Embassy in London offering their help to fight Credit: SWNS

The marksman, who completed multiple tours of Afghanistan and Iraq, plans to travel to Poland and cross into Ukraine to join the resistance movements.

Brave Shane, of Chichester, West Sussex, said: “If you can fight, it’s your duty to fight. You’re looking at modern-day Hitler steam-rolling across Ukraine.”

George Parker, 30, also served in Afghanistan and said: “I’m dying to get over there and help.”

George, of Broadstairs, Kent, added: “I’ve been in touch with fellow Brits who are already on the ground and I have two others who want to come with me.”

Another ex-Army sniper Phil McAlees, 57, left his wife and daughter in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, to join the fight in Ukraine.

He said: “I can’t just sit here and do nothing.”

Alex Pickett, 32, from Andover, Hants, works in private security and is also ready to fight, saying: “I’m non-military but all it takes for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C54D2_0eSoHuWU00
Alex Pickett, 32, from Andover, Hants, says he's ready to fight despite being non-military Credit: PA

Russia - Ukraine live blog for the very latest updates

