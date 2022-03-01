ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

'Cursed' Grinding Mill Haunts Zimbabwe Man

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XA9am_0eSoHtdl00

By Tim Binnall

A man in Zimbabwe says that his life has been torn asunder due to a cursed grinding mill that has a sinister spirit attached to it. According to a local media report , the bizarre case began two years ago when Phillip Mafemera purchased the device from his neighbors in the town of Nyanga. Shortly after buying the machine, the man claims, it began "causing mysterious things at my home." Specifically, he chillingly recalled that "every night, I would see the shadow of a man at the grinding mill." This entity, Mafemera laments, seems to be guarding the device and would occasionally chase him around his house until ultimately it caused an incident wherein the residence burned to the ground.

Amazingly, Mafemera actually made all of these assertions in court as he recently found himself in trouble with the law when he was busted performing a ritual outside of his neighbors' home in an attempt to eradicate the spirit. Speaking to a judge about the matter, the beleaguered man detailed his two-year-long ordeal and pointed the finger squarely at the family who sold him the grinding mill in the first place. Mafemera testified that he had tried on multiple occasions to simply give the cursed object back to them, but they refused to accept it. This, in turn, led the man to enlist 'spiritual healers' to help him solve the problem of the possessed grinding mill.

The self-proclaimed sorcerers subsequently informed him that "there was a shadow watching me ever since I bought the grinding mill" and that the only way to rid himself of the dark spirit was by performing a ritual and then handing it over to its original owners, lest someone in his family die. As evidenced by his legal woes, the proverbial paranormal prescription proved to be problematic and when his neighbors rebuffed his last attempt to return the damned device, the fed up man simply dumped it in some bushes in the hopes of finally being rid of its ghostly guard.

It would seem that the fantastic story held some sway with the judge as, taking the entire tale into account, he ordered the original owners of the grinding mill to reimburse the man three cattle which he had originally traded for the machine two years ago. That said, Mafemera did not wind up coming out ahead via the verdict as the court also fined him "six beasts" for performing the ritual on his neighbors' property. What ultimately became of the machine at the center of the case is uncertain, though one hopes that it was not simply stumbled upon by some unsuspecting individual who thought they had found a free grinding mill and didn't realize that it actually came with an evil entity.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Cursed
The Independent

Personal trainer, 29, died after making caffeine drink equivalent to 200 cups of coffee

A father died after accidentally downing caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest heard.Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield, 29, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home.But he accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose before he “necked” it.His heartbroken widow Suzannah said her “really healthy” husband then began “clutching his chest” on the sofa.An inquest heard Mr Mansfield, of Colwyn Bay, North Wales, had ordered the powder from supplement company Blackburn Distributions.The recommended serving of the powder is 60mg to 300mg twice a day – but...
CELEBRITIES
KCCI.com

Movie Review: 'The Cursed'

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bringing new ideas to a well-worn film genre is quite a feat these days, especially with the number of movies—between theaters and streaming—that flood us on a weekly basis. The horror genre has been particularly picked over of late, with average joe filmmakers realizing what the major studios did back in the slasher heyday: They’re cheap to produce and easy to make.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Stephen Fry says those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past and regard it as 'woke' are being 'ignorant of history'

Stephen Fry has said that those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past are 'ignorant of history'. Speaking on the Distraction Pieces podcast hosted by actor Scroobius Pip, Mr Fry said protestors who topple monuments - like the one dedicated to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol - are trying to 'highlight' history, not 'airbrush' it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
The Guardian

The world is unpredictable and strange. Still, there is hope in the madness

I can’t say I have confidence in the future, but I have a lot of confidence in its unpredictability, based on the fact that the past has regularly delivered surprises. It’s easy to forget in retrospect how astonishing the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Velvet Revolution were in 1989, or the arrival of the Zapatista army on the world stage in 1994 or how marriage equality seemed like a long shot just before it became a reality in countries all over the world not long ago or how Ireland and Argentina recently legalized abortion. The terrible too comes along without warning. Often a major event – this unforeseen global pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine – then itself has indirect consequences that matter. The pandemic led to a radical shift in the US labor market, including rising wages, worker walkoffs and refusals that at times have seemed tantamount to a general strike, and remarkable labor organizing against some of the most resistant low-wage employers.
TEXAS STATE
urbanbellemag.com

Egypt Criss & Sam Wright Have a Prenup + Egypt Didn’t Want to Leave GUHH After Altercation

Egypt Criss is confident that she has real love with Sam Wright. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Egypt Criss receives a lot of criticism for her relationship. In fact, some people feel like Sam Wright is using Egypt to help his career. He has denied this. And Egypt strongly disagrees that he’s not with her for the right reasons. Although the two lovebirds are confident that the love they have is real, some of the other people on GUHH still aren’t convinced. In fact, Briana Latrise and Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis have both called out Sam. This has led to a lot of tension. Egypt may have been close to both ladies at one point in time, however, she’s no longer in a good place with either as of now.
WORLD
Harper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth Makes a Rare Donation for Ukrainian Refugees

Queen Elizabeth II showed her support for Ukrainian refugees by making a rare donation. While the British monarch has not publicly commented on the Russian invasion against Ukraine, the U.K. charity Disasters Emergency Committee announced today that Her Majesty contributed a "generous" fund. "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen...
CHARITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne surprises in quirkiest jacket - and check out her brooch

Princess Anne is one fashionable royal, and she proved that on Friday with the stunning ensemble she wore to Rotterdam. The Princess Royal headed to the Dutch city on Friday to mark the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year. During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.
WORLD
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
893
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy