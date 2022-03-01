MLB cancels opening day and first 2 series, Braves home opener not affected yet

Truist Park before World Series Game-4, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Edgar Treiguts)

JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.

After the sides made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 1/2 hours Monday, the league sent the players’ association a “best and final offer” Tuesday on the ninth straight day of negotiations.

Players rejected that offer, setting the stage for MLB to follow through on its threat to cancel opening day on March 31.

At 5 p.m., Manfred issued a statement that many fans had been dreading: Nothing to look forward to on opening day, normally a spring standard of renewal for fans throughout the nation and some in Canada, too.

The Braves were set to open the season on the road in Miami and New York. Their home opener scheduled for April 7 against the Reds has not been canceled, for now.

The ninth work stoppage in baseball history will be the fourth that causes regular season games to be canceled.

