ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

HBO pulls Larry David documentary hours before its premiere

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a real-life moment that seems exactly like a move “TV Larry” pulled in the 1999 mockumentary Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David has instructed HBO to pull a documentary about him hours before it was...

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Pitchfork

Evan Rachel Wood Documentary on Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations Gets HBO Premiere Date, New Trailer

HBO has announced the premiere dates for Phoenix Rising, the new documentary in which Evan Rachel Wood discusses the abuse allegations she made against Marilyn Manson. The first part, subtitled Don’t Fall, airs on Tuesday, March 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern; the second part, called Stand Up, airs the following day at the same time. The full film will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning March 15. Find a trailer for the documentary below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Charles
Person
Larry David
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Documentary#David Was#Abc Audio
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
Stamford Advocate

‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ Creators Set HBO Max Comedy Pilot ‘Computer School’

Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin have set up the comedy pilot “Computer School” at HBO Max, Variety has learned. In the pilot, a recent high school grad and his uncle attend the same computer class in suburban Michigan. Robinson will star as the uncle. Robinson and Kanin are writing and executive producing the pilot. Andrew Gaynord will direct.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Frozen Actor Apologizes After His Kids Become Obsessed With Encanto's We Don't Talk About Bruno: "I Understand Now"

For the first time in 26 years, a Disney song has topped the charts. Encanto hit Disney+ in December, and the animated movie has become a huge hit. Not only did the new film win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, but its song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," is the first song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" to reach number one on the Billboard charts. Last month, the song surpassed Frozen's "Let It Go," and one star from the 2013 movie has some apologies to make. Josh Gad, who is known for voicing Olaf the snowman, paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live and admitted his kids' obsession with 'We Don't Talk About Bruno" has finally made him understand why parents grew to hate "Let It Go."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Permanently Shuts Down Production on Comedy Show After COVID Issues

HBO Max has permanently suspended production on half-hour comedy Camp Friends. The streaming company has decided not to move forward with the series, from American Vandal writer Lauren Herstik, after production was shut down due to a string of positive COVID-19 tests on set. According to Deadline, which reported the...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Watch Samuel L. Jackson in the Trailer for the Dementia Drama 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘The Girl Before’ Star David Oyelowo Breaks Down Its Twist Ending

David Oyelowo isn’t eager to inhabit a minimalist home like his character from “The Girl Before.” “It would probably be fun for a weekend as a novelty, but this is not the place for me,” he says. “If Edward Monkford were my landlord, I think he would murder me.”
TV SERIES
The Press

What’s Coming & Going From HBO Max in March 2022

HBO Max subscribers will be feeling lucky this March with the brand-new lineup of movies and shows coming to the streamer. The much-anticipated Los Angeles Lakers series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres on March 6, telling the story of the team’s legendary 1980s roster. The original drama stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, and Adrien Brody, among many more.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy