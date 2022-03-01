ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Police looking to ID person who vandalized Providence ice rink

By Josh Faiola
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j44Nk_0eSoFI4800

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the person they believe caused thousands of dollars in damage to the BankNewport City Center in Providence.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said the ice skating rink has been vandalized twice: once last summer and again earlier this year.

Both incidents took place in the area of the tunnel near the ice rink, Lague said. Surveillance footage shows the suspect holding two cans of spray paint.

Detectives believe the vandal caused approximately $7,000 worth of damage.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has more information on either incident is asked to contact Providence Police Detective Kevin Costa at (401) 243-6483.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Rink#Police#Vandal#Ice Skating Rink#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Amtrak engineer cleared in trial over deadly 2015 crash

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An Amtrak engineer was cleared of charges related to a deadly, high-speed derailment that left eight people dead and hundreds injured in Philadelphia in 2015. The jury acquitted 38-year-old engineer Brandon Bostian of causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment after a little more than an hour of deliberations. Eight people […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy