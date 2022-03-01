One dead in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a North Memphis apartment complex.
Police responded to the shooting at the Saints Court Apartments in the 1000 block of North Watkins near Vollintine at 4 p.m.
A female victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
No one has been named as a suspect. Please call police with tips at 901-528-CASH.
