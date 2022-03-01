ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One dead in North Memphis shooting

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38N3yU_0eSoEyaf00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a North Memphis apartment complex.

Police responded to the shooting at the Saints Court Apartments in the 1000 block of North Watkins near Vollintine at 4 p.m.

A female victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No one has been named as a suspect. Please call police with tips at 901-528-CASH.

Memphis homicide and murder map, 2022 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Southwest Memphis Friday night. Memphis Police say a woman was shot in the 3500 block of Ashford Road around 7 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police detail fight that led to 3 children shot at Whitehaven library

UPDATE, 3 p.m. Friday: Police have an 18-year-old in custody for this shooting. See more here. UPDATE: A family has identified one of the boys injured in the shooting as 11-year-old Broderick Smith. He is currently in the ICU but is expected to make a full recovery. His father Robert Smith said he feared for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot during drive-by on New Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is recovering after being hit in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Memphis Friday. The incident happened on the 3200 block of New Horn Lake just before 3 a.m. Police say a group of people was driving down the street when someone in another vehicle pulled up and started firing. One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man released, second suspect detained in Whitehaven library shooting

This story has been updated to reflect the correct identity of the shooter. Memphis Police previously said Anquintonio Harvey was the shooter, but he was released without charges after further investigation. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police say the man who shot and injured three boys at the Whitehaven library is in custody. Investigators developed Javontay Paige, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man in hospital after shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Nutbush Friday night. Memphis Police say a man was shot in the 1400 block of Depass Road around 7:42 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman arrested in Rhodes student’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another arrest has been made in the home invasion killing of Rhodes College student Andrew “Drew” Rainer last October. Memphis Police announced Friday that Raquel Lori Frye was arrested by U.S. Marshals. Details of Frye’s alleged involvement were not immediately available, but she is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder, facilitation of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police identify victim in Getwell shooting, crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a man killed in a shooting and crash on Getwell last month as 32-year-old Jeremiah Taylor. On Feb. 25, officers responded to the 3000 block of Getwell, where a white car had smashed into a pole and was resting upside-down. The driver, who was not identified at the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian critical after hit and run in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a hit and run where a pedestrian was struck in Nutbush Friday. The accident happened at Macon and Pallwood before at 7:45 p.m. The responsible vehicle fled the scene. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing crash investigation. WREG will update when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

3 children hurt in shooting at Whitehaven library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said three children were hurt, one of them critically, in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Whitehaven branch library on Millbranch. Fire department officials said two boys, age 11, had been taken to Le Bonheur with gunshot wounds around 3:30. Police later confirmed that there were three victims. Two of them […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police say body found in Midtown after search

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a body was found in Midtown, shortly after a City Watch was issued for a woman in the same area. Memphis Police were at Peach Avenue and Montgomery Street where they say the body was found Thursday. The identity of the person was not released and the cause of death is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged with DUI had 5-year-old in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after being accused of driving under the influence with a 5-year-old inside his vehicle. Thursday, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office say they observed Danny Nolen driving recklessly in a Dodge Challenger on Macon Road. After pulling Nolen over, deputies approached the Challenger and demanded he put the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in shooting near Amazon Warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting Thursday night in Southeast Memphis that left one man injured. Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Citation and Imagination Drive near the Amazon Fulfillment Center and Disney Warehouse. The male victim told police he was attempting to pick up a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Police: Fake contractor racked up $25K in hotel bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is waking up in jail after police say he ran up a bill at two hotels and left without paying. Milton Witsell is charged with two counts of theft of services. Police say it started last July. According to the report, Witsell checked in at a hotel and told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen charged in connection to New Horn Lake shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenager is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting on New Horn Lake Road that left one teen dead and another injured back in January. According to Memphis Police, Cartavious Reed, 20, observed a fight between Maria Jackson and her 16-year-old ex-boyfriend. Surveillance video inside the home showed the boy involved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man critically burned in South Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hospitalized in critical condition with burns to his arms and face after he was rescued from a house fire in South Memphis, fire officials said. Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of College Street near South Parkway at 6:40 Thursday morning. The cause was determined to be accidental. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted in attack on ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A jury convicted a Raleigh man of shooting his ex-girlfriend and leaving her to die in 2016, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. The victim and others identified Deuterondus Anderson, 37, as the gunman. He was arrested two months later. On Feb. 20, 2016, the victim was returning to her apartment […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Officer shoots armed 18-year-old in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that injured an 18-year-old Thursday afternoon. According to the Helena Police Department, one of the state agencies were trying to serve a warrant to a suspect on Walnut Street when the suspect pointed a gun at them. One of the officers then […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
WREG

Traffic stop leads to drug, weapon bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing a list of charges after a traffic stop led to a drug and weapon bust. According to Memphis Police, detectives with the Auto Theft Task Force attempted to perform a traffic stop on Friday around Tayner Drive and Chelsea Avenue when the driver, Calvin Beason, jumped out of his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

’48 Hours’ to cover Ally Kostial’s murder in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder case involving two University of Mississippi students will be in the national spotlight Saturday, on the CBS show “48 Hours.” Ally Kostial was shot to death back in 2019 after leaving a bar in downtown Oxford, Mississippi.  Her boyfriend Brandon Theesfeld pleaded guilty to her killing last year. “48 Hours” […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

WREG

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy