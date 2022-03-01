Wind, low humidity spread brush fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department are on the scene of a large brush fire in the 1800 block of Sanderson Road in the southern area of the city Tuesday.

The call for the fire came in at 1:22 p.m. after contractors noticed fire coming from underneath a vehicle that was working in a field.

The fire quickly spread, consuming several areas of dry grass due to wind and low humidity.

Chesapeake firefighters and several mutual-aid units from the Virginia Beach Fie Department worked for hours to bring the fire under control.

No structures were damaged, and there were no injuries.

Firefighters will stay on scene for a while as they continue to extinguish hot spots.

Crews in Suffolk also responded to a brush fire Tuesday afternoon , which covered five acres of a field.

