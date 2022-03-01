Deion Sanders shares emotional story about painkiller withdrawal

Deion Sanders shared a harrowing story about painkiller withdrawal.

The NFL Hall of Famer and coach of Jackson State football discussed a recent series of injuries and surgeries that he said had him facing potential addiction for the first time in his life on NPR’s “The Limits with Jay Williams” podcast.

This past fall, Sanders suffered complications from toe surgery, winding up in a scenario where doctors were concerned he could lose his leg.

Sanders said he had eight surgeries, lost a lot of blood and was high — for the first time in his life — on pharmaceuticals.

“I was taking so many meds, Jay, that it was ridiculous,” he said. “Because, you got to understand, I’ve never smoked, never drank in my life. So I’d never been high. But taking these meds, man, I see why people get addicted to that stuff, man.

“I was on so many meds because the pain was so excruciating that the detox period for me — I was sweating bullets when I got out, in the bed — sweating, sweating, sweating because I was so used to the meds at night, especially late at night. And it was crazy. But the toughest part, mentally and emotionally, was someone having to help me into bed, help me out of bed, take me to the bathroom, get me out of the bathroom.”

Sanders, 54, said his faith in higher power got him through.

“I had ramps going up to the front door, rails they had to put in the bathroom so I could get on the darn toilet. I didn’t see no end to it at that time, although I always trusted God. It was just tough, man, emotionally,” he said.

Williams, 40, got into a debilitating motorcycle accident and suffered considerable leg and body injuries as a young player on the Chicago Bulls, ending his NBA career. He said that he once suffered addiction issues and asked Sanders if he ever reached a point where he needed the meds to numb the pain.

“No, no,” Sanders said said. “When I was in the hospital, I was on a whole lot of meds. When I got out, you know, I had to wean myself off of them, and I did. But just sweating, man — I couldn’t understand, why am I sweating at night? But my body was yearning for the drugs. And I’m like, I can’t do that. I can’t do that. I can’t just pop these pills to make myself feel better.”