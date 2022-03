The boneless wings are phenomenal and let's be real, the spinach artichoke dip is to die for... This article isn't about Applebee's, but yes, right now, I am talking about Applebee's. I love Applebee's, but I am still extremely disappointed the location in Wall Township closed. It's been well over a year since the restaurant on Rt. 35 closed its doors and I am still not over it. Instead of living 5 minutes away, I now have to drive 15 minutes north to the location in Ocean Township. I am sorry, but an extra 10 minutes is a big deal! haha...

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO