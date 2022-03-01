Steuben County approves funds for child welfare services
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has approved a $1.2 million dollar contract for the operation of a facility for lower-risk juvenile delinquents and children in need of supervision.
The five-year contract will involve Berkshire Farm Center operating the Steuben County Non-Secure Detention Facility, located in Bath N.Y.
The facility aims to provide lower-risk Juvenile delinquents with "…family-specific behavioral health services with a rehabilitative focus", according to a Steuben County news release. Counseling and education will also be provided at the facility.
The 24/7 facility will accommodate eight youth, with the potential to add up to four beds in the future, according to the county Department of Social Services.
The county also received a grant totaling over $500,000 towards improving the legal representation provided to parents in child protective matters.
