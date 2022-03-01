ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPEE3D metal 3D printers to be installed at EWI’s new Cold Spray Center of Excellence

By PR Editor
Design World Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEWI has announced which additive manufacturing technologies will be added to their new Cold Spray Research Center opening in 2022, and Australian company, SPEE3D, has made the list. The company’s WarpSPEE3D printer will be installed at EWI’s Buffalo Manufacturing Works facility in New York, where it will be used to support...

#3d Printers#Ewi#3d Printing#Spee3d Metal 3d#Australian#The Australian Army#Armored Personnel Carrier
