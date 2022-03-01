ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

EXCLUSIVE: Sky want BBC’s 5 Live and MOTD2 presenter Mark Chapman to replace Jeff Stelling as Soccer Saturday host when the 66-year-old steps down this summer

By Mike Keegan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sky want Mark Chapman to replace Jeff Stelling as host of their Soccer Saturday programme.

In what would be a coup for the broadcaster – and another major blow for the BBC – station bosses have approached the popular 48-year-old with a view to making the switch.

Chapman is a well-known voice across BBC platforms and presents BBC Radio 5 Live’s flagship Saturday coverage, along with the Monday Night Club show. Arguably the voice of BBC Sport, he also hosts Match of the Day 2 and the channel’s rugby league coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39APOu_0eSoDf6J00
Mark Chapman is Sky's preferred option to take over from Jeff Stelling on Soccer Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znFFu_0eSoDf6J00
Stelling will step down as host of Soccer Saturday at the end of the season after 25 years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rp4t3_0eSoDf6J00

Talks are understood to have taken place with no decision yet forthcoming, according to Sky insiders.

Stelling, 66, is stepping down at the end of the season following a career spanning 30 years with Sky. He has hosted Soccer Saturday since 1994, two years after its inception.

In recent times the likes of longstanding pundits Phil Thompson, Charlie Nicholas and Matt Le Tissier have been shown the door but Hartlepool supporter Stelling denied reports that their departures had prompted his own decision.

Chapman, from Sale, Manchester, has been with the BBC since 1996. After reading sport bulletins on Radio 1 he made what has been a successful switch to 5 Live in 2010.

He has presented a number of programmes on radio and on television and replaced Mark Pougatch on Saturdays in 2016. Chapman also presented the broadcaster’s NFL coverage until November 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yx6Qy_0eSoDf6J00
Chapman is popular with viewers and has worked at the BBC for more than 20 years

Listening figures for Radio 5 Live’s Saturday show, at around 1.7m, are the highest the broadcaster has pulled for four years.

In an archived Q&A on the BBC website, Chapman said Stelling was his favourite reporter, branding him a ‘true pro, a proper broadcaster and journalist’.

It is unclear if the Manchester United supporter Chapman would continue to work for the BBC should he make the move.

Last week, the broadcaster lost two of its leading lights when the Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis and former North America editor Jon Sopel announced they were leaving to join the media group Global.

The pair are to front a podcast for Global Player, host a radio show together on LBC and provided commentary and analysis for the station’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

BBC presenter Emily Maitlis leaving after 20 years

BBC presenter Emily Maitlis has confirmed that she is leaving the broadcaster after 20 years. Maitlis, whose presenting credits at the BBC include Newsnight, shared the news on Twitter that she is moving over to Global with fellow BBC broadcaster Jon Sopel, who served as North America Editor. The pair...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Challenge Cup: Barrow Raiders to play Workington Town live on BBC

Venue: Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium Date: Sunday, 13 March Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live streaming on BBC iPlayer, app and BBC Sport website. Cumbrian rivals Barrow Raiders and Workington Town will play their Challenge Cup fifth-round tie in front of the BBC cameras on Sunday, 13 March. The two Championship...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

BBC faces losing ANOTHER pundit as Sky tries to poach Radio 5 Live's Mark Chapman after Peter Crouch quit to join rival Acast... the latest in an exodus of stars from Jon Sopel to Emily Maitlis and Andrew Marr

Peter Crouch is the latest BBC presenter to ditch the ailing Corporation after moving his podcast to an app. The retired footballer has moved That Peter Crouch Podcast from Radio 5Live to Acast after over three years at the station. The former England striker, 41, was lured to the Swedish-founded...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Sopel
Person
Phil Thompson
Person
Matt Le Tissier
Person
Charlie Nicholas
Person
Jeff Stelling
Person
Mark Pougatch
BBC

West Bromwich Albion fans featured on FA Cup stamp identified

Three women who appear on a new Royal Mail stamp celebrating 150 years of the FA Cup have been identified as "home and away" West Bromwich Albion supporters. The stamp shows the Baggies fans cheering their team in the 1968 final. Sylvia Collins said it featured friends Beryl, Molly and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian follows chief executive in standing down

Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian has stood down five days after chief executive Gus Mackay quit following allegations of a bullying culture within the organisation. The governing body said that Brian, who was due to leave the board in April, has retired for health reasons. Mackay quit on Friday after...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Television#Bbc Radio#Bbc Radio 5 Live#Bbc Sport#Sky#Radio 1#Q A#Newsnight
The Guardian

Warne was the greatest spinner I’ve seen and an incredibly generous cricketer

The shockwaves are not confined to Australia. Shane Warne, like Rod Marsh, was a global presence in cricket. We were all trying to come to terms with the loss of Marsh, reading the torrent of tributes including this one from Warne, which suddenly acquired a haunting quality: “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game and an inspiration to so many young boys and girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket and gave so much – especially to Australia and England players.” Then the second thunderbolt struck and this time without any warning.
SPORTS
The Independent

A huge loss – Mike Gatting pays tribute to cricket’s ‘number one’ Shane Warne

Mike Gatting hailed Shane Warne as cricket’s “number one” after the death of the Australian great on Friday.It was Gatting who faced Warne’s ‘ball of the century’ at Old Trafford in the 1993 Ashes series, a delivery which catapulted the leg-spinner into stardom.Warne, who has died at the age of 52, would finish with 708 Test wickets, second only to Muttiah Muralitharan but his influence on Australia’s all-conquering side across several formats during a 15-year playing career contributed towards a legacy that inspired generations of cricketers.“Absolutely devastating and I just feel so sad for his family. It is a huge...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp is set to LEAVE Liverpool when his contract ends in 2024 and revealed he would only consider staying at the club if he felt has the energy for the challenge

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he intends to leave Liverpool in 2024 and will consider staying only if he has the energy for the challenge. The German has revolutionised Liverpool in six and a half years at the club and his appetite for lifting more trophies is bigger than ever following last Sunday’s Carabao Cup triumph, which he likened to winning the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
TheConversationAU

Vale Shane Warne: a cricketing genius who lived a life of 'no regrets'

When the news broke it was tempting to conclude swiftly that Shane Warne died as he had lived. On holiday in Thailand, nudge nudge. The tabloids, especially in Britain where he lived much of his life, had luridly chronicled his life. Many may have speculated that he died living life to the fullest. As it turned out, Warne, who was just 52, had declared he was on a serious health kick, trying to lose weight and get in condition. Previously, he had even managed to turn weight loss into a scandal, when he failed a drugs test at...
SPORTS
ESPN

Shane Warne, Australia's legendary legspinner, dies aged 52

Shane Warne, one of cricket's all-time greats, has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand, while on holiday. Warne, who was named one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career for Australia between 1992 and 2007, and was also an ODI World Cup winner in 1999.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Mike Gatting - who Shane Warne dismissed with his 'ball of the century' - pays an emotional tribute to his old Ashes foe as cricket's 'number one' and an inspiration who will be sorely missed

Mike Gatting hailed Shane Warne as cricket's 'number one' after the death of the Australian great on Friday. It was Gatting who faced Warne's ball of the century at Old Trafford in the 1993 Ashes series, a delivery which catapulted the leg-spinner into stardom. He would finish with 708 Test...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'It's relentless, it's 24/7. That's the curse of football': Thomas Frank loves how 'cool' it is to be Brentford boss but the Dane dreams of seeing the world when the great adventure ends

When Dean Smith was appointed manager of Norwich eight days after being sacked by Aston Villa last November, Thomas Frank called him up. 'I just asked him, 'What on earth are you doing?',' laughs the Brentford manager. 'I said if I was him I'd have been off travelling the world.'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He was my idol': Joe Root pays an emotional tribute to 'inspirational' Shane Warne and admits the Australian cricket legend's tragic death at the age of 52 has shocked his England team

Joe Root paid tribute on Friday to the ‘inspirational’ Shane Warne as a shocked England team tried to come to terms with the premature death of a cricketing legend. England and the West Indies President’s XI stood in tribute to Warne during a minute’s silence ahead of the last day of this warm-up game before next week’s first Test, with Ben Stokes bowing his head in honour of a man he described as ‘the king’.
SPORTS
The Independent

Mike Gatting pays tribute to cricket’s ‘number one’ Shane Warne

Mike Gatting hailed Shane Warne as cricket’s “number one” after the death of the Australian great on Friday.It was Gatting who faced Warne’s ball of the century at Old Trafford in the 1993 Ashes series, a delivery which catapulted the leg-spinner into stardom.He would finish with 708 Test wickets, only second to Muttiah Muralitharan but his influence on Australia’s all-conquering side across several formats during a 15-year playing career contributed towards a legacy that inspired generations of cricketers.“Absolutely devastating and I just feel so sad for his family. It is a huge loss to many, many people,” Gatting told Sky...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

306K+
Followers
19K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy