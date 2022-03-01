ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

NJCAA Region II Tourney bounces back to Shawnee March 2-5

By The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYMht_0eSoDeDa00

This year’s 2022 Region II National Junior College Athletic Association tournament scheduled for March 2-5 at Oklahoma Baptist University marks the 26th Anniversary. The tournament is returning to Shawnee following a year off due to Covid.

The committee is comprised of many of the same faces that began planning in 1995 to take it over and hosted it in 1996 at the same location where this year’s tourney will be played. Larry Smith, one of the co-chairmen when it was played at OBU in 1996, now chairs the committee.

He says, “Robert Davenport, Athletic Director for OBU, has been a huge ally in our quest to continue to make this a great reward for the athletes but also for the citizens of the City of Shawnee. “Seminole State College and the Seminole community have played an integral role in the 25 years the tournament has been hosted in the community of Shawnee, as did St. Gregory’s University in the few years it was there,” Smith said.

Smith pointed out, “it’s the volunteers who have made this tournament possible throughout the years.” In addition to Smith, L.D. Wortham, Lance Wortham, former St. Gregory’s Coach Don Sumner, Mike McCormick, Sue Snodgrass and Hope Pickering have been there from the outset as was the late Ken Fullbright.

Fullbright served as chairman for 23 years before he passed away in January of 2019 following a long, courageous battle with cancer. “There have been seven or eight volunteers who have been there from the beginning,” Smith said. “We have a great group of guys and women who put this together,” he added.

“We have added some new people over the past few years,” he noted.

“There have been five, six, seven of us who are always there,” he said. Those who have joined the committee through the years include Rick Gowin, Carl Packwood, Tim Barrick, Rachael Melot, Nick Atwood, Amanda Johnson, Mike St. John, Robert Davenport, Brian Dude and Tanner Morris.

Major sponsors include Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Pottawatomie Telephone Co. and the City of Shawnee’s Tourism Department.

“TS&H has been one of those with us from day one too,” he said. “These are in addition to the 40 or 50 other sponsors we have annually as well,” Smith said.

There will be four games played daily beginning on Wednesday, March 2, running through Friday, March 4, at 1, 3, 6 and 8 p.m. The final two games will be on Saturday afternoon at 2 and 4 p.m.

This year the women will play on Wednesday, the men on Thursday, and each will play Friday and Saturday in the semi-finals and finals.

Smith continued, “We’re helping kids move on to the next level. We’re giving them an opportunity to play before 40 or 50 college scouts and coaches, men and women.

“For a lot of these kids it’s the only way to get an education and in turn allow them to turn into the kind of people we want to be our leaders in the future,” he said.

He noted that because it’s played in Shawnee, “it provides the opportunity for coaches at OBU to look at 320 kids during this tournament each year.”

The eight women’s and eight men’s teams will be playing to decide which women’s and which men’s teams head to their respective national tournaments in March.

Ticket prices are $20 to attend all the games. Individual session tickets are $10 for adults and $7 each for Seniors and kids first grade through college.

Comments / 0

 

The Shawnee News-Star

