Premier League

Jurgen Klopp refuses to entertain the prospect of Liverpool winning a remarkable Quadruple as he says Man City's failure to capture all four prizes despite their domestic dominance shows just how 'really difficult' it is

By Dominic King
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jurgen Klopp is refusing to entertain the idea of Liverpool completing the Quadruple and is not banking on his side to create history.

Liverpool's odds of doing a clean sweep of trophies have been slashed after they secured the first leg in the Carabao Cup; they host Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round, hold a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16 and are six points behind Manchester City in the title race.

They may never get a better chance to win all four prizes in the same campaign but Klopp is not looking any further than the clash with Dean Smith's side and warned that if a squad as talented as City's could not do the Quadruple, it is unlikely Liverpool will outstrip them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cn8D_0eSoDdKr00
Jurgen Klopp is refusing to entertain the idea of Liverpool completing the Quadruple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtS53_0eSoDdKr00
The Reds secured the first leg on Sunday by lifting the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea

'I don't have to stop myself (talking about it) and the boys not as well,' said Klopp.

'The only team who could get the quadruple is us, because we won the first final. I get that. But even City with all the quality they have in the last years couldn't win the quadruple.

'That says pretty much everything. It is really difficult, and that is why nobody has to dampen any kind of excitement. The reality is, to win something is you have to be focused on the next step and not the one after that because if you do that you will struggle.'

Klopp will make changes against Norwich, with Alisson Becker coming back in goal to replace Wembley's Man of the hour Caoimhim Kelleher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEvkn_0eSoDdKr00
Klopp says he's not getting distracted by the congratulatory messages he's had since Sunday

Liverpool's manager has been swamped with congratulatory messages since Sunday but he is not getting distracted by them.

'That (people) think we have a chance to do so, you can see it as a compliment but I don't need these kind of compliments!' said Klopp.

'It doesn't feel like we are close. We are close to nothing at the moment. We are just in three competitions now, like some other teams.

'It is better people think we can do good things than think we are useless but it is not important or even helpful. We face a lot of really good teams between now and the end of May.'

