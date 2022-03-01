ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runnels County, TX

KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: March 7, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the virus over the past 72 hours. New positive cases and death are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday March 7th

Cool and Cloudy across the Concho Valley, last night’s cold front dropped temperatures in its wake with a narrow band of showers in the eastern parts. Cooler temperatures will linger into the evening hours as well with overnight lows falling to near freezing. Cloud coverage over the area has been upper level clouds which has […]
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

Irion County gets past Electra

SNYDER– Irion County used a big fourth quarter to get past Electra 58-39 in the 1A Region II semifinals at the WTC Coliseum on Friday. The Hornets (32-2) will face Hermleigh in the region finals at 2 p.m. Saturday.
IRION COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Stakes high for Democrat AG candidates waiting for full Harris County election results

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — The difference between which candidate is heading to a runoff for the Democratic Attorney General nomination is just under 1,500 votes, but that could change on Tuesday once thousands of mail-in ballots are added to the count. The Harris County election administration identified approximately 10,000 mail-in ballots that were not […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Sutton County Sheriff launches CodeRED broadcast system

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Sutton County Sheriff’s department announced Friday, March 4th, the activation of a new emergency broadcast system that will help inform Sutton County citizens of emergency situations. The sheriff’s office took to Facebook and shared how CodeRED will be able to help sheriffs relay information across the county or to specific […]
SUTTON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas DPS ends human smuggling attempt in Sutton County

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – A U.S. citizen was booked into the Sutton County Jail for attempting to smuggle seven individuals into the country on Monday, March 7, 2022, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to the release, a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on a silver Dodge pick […]
SUTTON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday March 3rd

A nice taste of spring for the Concho Valley and much of the Lone Star State. Afternoon temperatures peaked in lower 80s and upper 70s despite the increased upper level cirrus clouds moving across the region. Tonight, clouds will likely continue to increase with temperatures falling into the lower 50s and upper 40s. Friday winds […]
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Water Valley falls in regional semifinal to Hermleigh

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Water Valley boys basketball season came to an end Saturday afternoon in the Class 1A regional semifinal against Hermleigh 45-32. This was the first trip to the regional tournament for Water Valley since they won the state title back in 2014. The Wildcats finish the season at 23-9
WATER VALLEY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: March 7, 2022

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Roads around Veterans Memorial Drive set to be closed Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department issued a nixle alert for road closures that will be taking place Saturday, March 5th starting at 6:00 a.m. According to the alert, the intersection at Santa Fe Park Road and River Drive that travels west to the Concho River will be closed along with Veterans […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County Sheriff finds narcotics in sewer line

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office shared that methamphetamine was recovered in a sewer line at the 900 block of North Bishop Street on March 3rd, according to a release. The Investigations Divison began the investigation for narcotics after receiving an anonymous online tip, which lead to a search of the […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLST/KSAN

Howard College announces new Electrical Training program

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Howard College is partnering with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 520 to begin offering courses for its new Electrical Training program, according to a release from Howard College on Monday, March 7, 2022. According to the release, the Howard College Workforce Development office is excited to announce the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Low water levels allow tick-infested wildlife to easily cross border from Mexico, threatening South Texas cattle

Wildlife like cows and deer infected with cattle fever tick are crossing the border from Mexico into South Texas in rural Zapata County where Lake Falcon and the Rio Grande is very low due to drought conditions right now. Border Report's Sandra Sanchez recently toured the area with a couple ranchers who lamented what they must do to protect their herd and other ranchers further North.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

