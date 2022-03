CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Lutheran Home welcomed a new resident, one with four paws. The assisted living facility has waited a long time for Auggie. They originally wanted to bring in a dog two years ago, but that was put on hold because of COVID-19. Now, employees Kevin and Marlene Lindman take care of Auggie and bring him into the home every day for the residents.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO