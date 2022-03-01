Run&Shoot Filmworks Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival celebrates 20 years of Black excellence in film
Run&Shoot Filmworks Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival celebrates 20 years of Black excellence in film. Stephanie Rance has devoted 20 years of her life and career to orchestrating the Run&Shoot Filmworks Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival, an annual event celebrating cultural contributions made by African and African American filmmakers. As the...denverurbanspectrum.com
Comments / 0