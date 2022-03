BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — The family was in their backyard with relatives and their children on Wednesday, when the man next door started shooting. The neighbors had complained to the police several times about Ronald Armand Andruchuk shooting at all hours since he’d moved to the house at 1746 Tarkiln Road in December. His bullets whizzed into their trees. They’d found rounds on their property, as well as a neighbor’s. But the shooting didn’t stop. He didn’t respond to police when they tried to contact him, even when they could tell he was home.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO