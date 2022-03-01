ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special March Madness offer available for FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain

By FreightWaves Staff
freightwaves.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss your chance to join some of the most brilliant minds in the logistics and supply chain industries at The Future of Supply Chain, set for northwest Arkansas...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

freightwaves.com

Rail equipment provider files Chapter 7, cites ‘cash flow issues’

A South Carolina company that remanufactured locomotives and provided railcar servicing and repairs for railroads filed Chapter 7 this week, just days after one of its customers sought to force the company into arbitration for alleged breach of contract. Motive Power & Equipment Solutions, doing business as MP&ES, headquartered in...
GREENVILLE, SC
Sourcing Journal

Federal Agencies Say They Have a Plan to Fix the Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. One year after President Biden resolved to solve supply chain breakdowns, six reports outline ideas to address the mess. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalQVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 Days$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: 'Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile'Los Angeles Bucks Nationwide CDC Reversal of Indoor Mask GuidanceBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

The Trucker Tools story with CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Trucker Tools CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli. Join us as we go on a career journey with Gollapalli and learn how he and his team are helping over 3,300 trucking companies crush DOT compliance daily. Trucker Tools has built a leading site that provides load visibility, predictive freight matching, and trip planning solutions for the transportation industry.
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Machine Learning in the 2022 Supply Chain

In a mid-2020 issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, I had the pleasure of speaking with managing editor Brielle Jaekel on the “emerging technologies that claim to help companies in the supply chain.” During that conversation, I mentioned the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML):
SOFTWARE
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Car carrier — and Bentleys, Porsches and Lamborghinis — sinks

The car carrier Felicity Ace has sunk — and with it about half a billion dollars worth of luxury vehicles. “Initial reports from the local salvage team state that the vessel had sunk at around 9 a.m. local time (5 a.m. EST Tuesday) having suffered a list to starboard,” MOL Ship Management Singapore said in a statement.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

What does the future of the global supply chain look like?

Supply chains around the world have experienced unprecedented disruption over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As leaders raced to order medical supplies to care for their country's sick, global demand shifted drastically, creating emergency shortages that affected many industries and nearly paralyzed overseas trade. But the pandemic...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Companies Seek Help Buying, Managing SaaS Applications

For most companies, technology is a top-five line item on a profit and loss (P&L) statement; for many, it’s in the top two. And software is accounting for an ever-growing portion of that spending. “Every company in the world is — for the most part — becoming increasingly reliant...
SOFTWARE
foodlogistics.com

Keeping Supply Chain Threats at Bay: Ensure Supply Chain Visibility

2021 was full of supply chain disruptions. From natural disasters and ransomware attacks to ships stuck at sea and a global pandemic that just won’t go away, the supply chain industry went from being upended to somewhat mended to now trying to overcome bottlenecks amid a workforce shortage. But,...
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Salesforce wants to know why employees hate its NFT plans

It's fair to say that Salesforce's plan to get into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) has not gone down too well with its workers. As soon as the news was made public, employees voiced their extreme scepticism – both publicly and privately. The plans involved, among other things, creating a new...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Save Foods Secures Leading Turkish Exporter As Commercial Customer

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that the citrus packing house of Turkish packer Kalyoncu Nakliyat Turizm Ticaret ve Sanayi Limited Şirketi (“Kalyoncu”) became a commercial customer of Save Foods for the remaining citrus season. Kalyoncu, one of Turkey’s top exporters of fresh produce and currently responsible for 22% of the country’s fresh produce exports, expects to purchase more than $1 million worth of product for the 2022-23 season. “The world is moving towards more sustainable and healthier food solutions, with a strong focus on waste reduction,” said Dan Szybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “The industry is under pressure to reduce pesticide use, while delivery times are getting significantly longer, thereby increasing food waste. We anticipate a high demand for Save Foods’ treatment in Turkey. We also aim to expand the application of our treatment to other produce in the Turkish market.”
INDUSTRY
hackernoon.com

#FoundersConnect: Interview with Yanmo Omorogbe, Co-Founder of Invest Bamboo

Yanmo Omorogbe is a Co-Founder and COO at Bamboo. Before founding Bamboo, she was an Investment Associate at the African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM). Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone or computer. In this episode of Founder’s Connect, Yanmo speaks to me about her 'accidental' journey into entrepreneurship, what growing up was like, how running Bamboo has been, their biggest wins and lessons learned.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Customer Success: A Recipe for Business Ethics?

Customer success is about creating advocates and driving success for everyone involved. It's not just a fancy name for customer service, it's an essential part of business that has ethics, community, collaboration, excellence, open-mindedness and an ongoing relationship at its core. Companies that neglect customer success, have committed to abject mediocrity. Asking the right questions is key to improving customer success and part of a well-developed UX journey. Companies can leverage a simple 4 step process and technology to get the best results.
ECONOMY
Axios

How the supply chain crisis ends

The "everything shortage," born of the COVID calamity, likely will require another huge disruption before we get back to normal. Why it matters: Product shortages, delays and corresponding price spikes have become a fact of life in America since the pandemic started. To end it, either demand has to go down — which could be rough — or supply has to go up, which means we'd have to wait it out.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Port of Savannah plans to boost container capacity by 60%

Georgia Ports Authority has unveiled a plan to increase container capacity at the Port of Savannah by 60%, from the current 6 million twenty-foot equivalent units to 9.5 million TEUs by 2025. A number of projects are already underway to reach this goal, port officials said. About 400,000 TEUs of...
SAVANNAH, GA

