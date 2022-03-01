ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The State Of The Union Is Deplorable

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking the reigns from a great president in Trump, Joe Biden has done his best to...

The Absurd Lies Joe Biden Told During His State Of The Union Address

President Joe Biden stumbled through his first official State of the Union Address on Tuesday where he tried to convince a nation reeling from crises he created that he will do better in year two, but instead he offered a speech riddled with falsehoods and contradictions. Lars speaks with Jordan Boyd, who is an author and staff writer for The Federalist, to share his fact-checking report on Joe Biden’s State of the union address.
Was Joe Biden’s call to “fund the police” just election posturing?

Crime played a large part in Biden’s State of the Union speech, and he suggested that the answer isn’t about defunding the police, but about investment. He talked in terms of funding police with training and resources. Yet, members of Congress from the progressive squad criticized those comments by saying defunding the police is still at their core goal. But when Biden did not speak about locking criminals up, was that election posturing intended to gain Republican votes? For more information, Lars speaks with Lance LoRusso, who is a former cop, author of the books, “When Cops Kill” and “Blue News” and the National Federation of Police’s Attorney of the Year.
‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
Joe Biden
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Politics
Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
