POTUS

'Putin was wrong. We were ready': Biden will say 'dictator wasn't ready' for US and NATO to respond to his invasion of Ukraine with sanctions and will BAN Russian aircraft from US airspace

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 5 days ago

President Joe Biden will use his State of the Union address on Tuesday to say that President Vladimir Putin underestimated NATO and the way the world would rally against his invasion of Ukraine.

He is also expected to announce that the US is closing its air space to Russian aircraft, as the US allies act in concert to further tighten the economic noose around Moscow.

'Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy,' he will say, according to excerpts released by the White House.

'He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home.

'Putin was wrong. We were ready.'

With the world spotlight on him, Biden will refer to the Russian leader as a dictator and say he is paying the price for his aggression.

'Throughout our history we've learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving,' he will say according to excerpts released by the White House.

'And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.

'That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War Two. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations.

'It matters. American diplomacy matters.'

With Ukraine battling Russian invaders for the sixth day, Biden will trumpet the united response of allies who have imposed sweeping sanctions and kept arms flowing to Kyiv.

And he is expected to announce a ban on Russian-owned and operated planes entering US airspace.

An order could follow within the next 24 hours, the Wall Street Journal reported, and follows similar prohibitions by European and Canadian authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULFFi_0eSoBMjs00
With the world spotlight on him, President Biden will use his State of the Union speech to refer to the Russian leader as a dictator and say he is paying the price for his aggression, according to excerpts released by the White House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUQhi_0eSoBMjs00
Biden is expect to say of Putin: 'He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready.' And he will trumpet the unity of NATO and other partners
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JY0Bx_0eSoBMjs00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview in his command bunker, during which he demanded that President Joe Biden use his State of the Union address to deliver a strong and 'useful' message about the Russian invasion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Y4Ut_0eSoBMjs00
Smoke rises around Kyiv's main television tower after several explosions near the base of it on Tuesday afternoon

The annual speech also gives him a chance to speak directly to the American people about how he plans to lead the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic and tackle inflation.

'We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation,' part of Biden's speech reads.

'Lower your costs, not your wages.

'Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America.'

White House officials had already teased that part of the speech.

'The president will absolutely use the word inflation tomorrow and he will talk about inflation in his speech of course that is a huge issue on the minds of Americans,' said Press Secretary Jen Psaki a day earlier.

Specifically, Biden will call on Congress to increase the maximum Pell Grant award by $2,000, raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, and create a national paid family-leave program.

But Ukraine will be one of the major themes of the night.

Among First Lady Jill Biden's guests will be Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the US.

Earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged President Joe Biden to deliver a decisive message.

'It's very serious ... I'm not in a movie,' Zelensky, a former comedy actor, said during an interview in his command bunker.

'I'm not iconic, I think Ukraine is iconic ... Ukraine is the heart of Europe, and now I think Europe sees Ukraine is something special for this world. That's why [the] world can't lose this something special.'

He said he wanted a strong and 'useful' message about Russia's invasion of Ukraine from the US president, and later tweeted that he had spoken to Biden by phone.

The White House confirmed their conversation and said they had spoken for more than 30 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zF8M_0eSoBMjs00
Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova (center) will be a guest of first lady Jill Biden at the State of the  Union
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNuzr_0eSoBMjs00
There is tight security on Capitol Hill for the State of the Union. Security fences - installed after last year's Jan 6 violence - have been put back in place. The arrival of a trucker protest has heightened concerns of trouble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTPix_0eSoBMjs00
An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there

Biden said in a tweet: 'I just spoke with President Zelensky to discuss our continued support for Ukraine - including security assistance and humanitarian aid - as it defends itself against Russian aggression.

'We will hold Russia accountable, and our sanctions are already having a devastating impact.'

It came after Russia warned civilians to leave the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and explosions erupted around the city's 1,300ft TV tower in the afternoon.

Several of the city's neighborhoods were under attack, according to local reports. The Kyiv Independent reported at 23:29 local time (21:29GMT) that Russian bombs had struck Vyshneve, a town outside the capital.

It also said the residential neighbourhoods of Rusanivka, Kurenivka and Boiarka - as well as the area near Kyiv International Airport - were coming under attack. Rusanivka in particular is very central.

But there was good news for the Ukrainian resistance.

Some Russian soldiers are surrendering without a fight and Vladimir Putin's armored convoy has stalled amid fuel and supply problems, according to a Pentagon official who briefed reporters on Tuesday.

'A lot of these soldiers are conscripts who have never been in combat before,' the official told reporters, according to CNN. 'Some of them, we believe, weren't even told they were gonna be in combat.'

The advance remains 'basically…where it was yesterday,' the senior defense official said of the 40-mile armored column that was making its way towards Kyiv. It remains about 17 miles from the city center. The official adding that as well as fuel issues the troops appeared to be running out of food.

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Person
Oksana Markarova
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
#Nato#State Of The Union#Ukraine#Russian#The White House#The Nato Alliance#The Wall Street Journal#European#Canadian#Americans
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage

This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above. Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion. Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv. The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line. Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
