Premier League

FA Cup highlights: Peterborough United 0-2 Manchester City

BBC
 3 days ago

theScore

FA Cup quarterfinal draw: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City kept apart

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City could all reach the FA Cup semifinals after they were kept apart in Thursday's draw for the final eight teams in the competition. Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town face each other on Monday to determine who will take on Liverpool in the quarterfinals. Middlesbrough, who beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the previous two rounds, will host last season's beaten FA Cup finalists Chelsea, while Manchester City travel to Southampton.
SB Nation

Manchester City Advance in FA Cup: Reaction & Tweets

Let’s dive in- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “We are in the next round and in the end, the quality of our players made the difference,”. “They were brilliant goals. The quality of Riyad and the second goal the same. It was good. “We created chances. All of them were brilliant.
BBC

Joey Beauchamp: Oxford United legend was found dead at home - inquest

Oxford United legend Joey Beauchamp was found dead at his home, an inquest has heard. The 50-year-old former footballer was identified by his brother at his home in Kingsway Drive, Kidlington, on 19 February. A post-mortem examination found his cause of death was hanging, senior coroner for Oxfordshire Darren Salter...
