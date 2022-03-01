ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

NEW VIDEO: Deputies, police rush to help woman after crash involving stolen SUV

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2PxK_0eSoAhyO00

HARRISON TWP., Montgomery County — New body camera footage obtained by News Center 7 shows deputies and other officers running to help a woman injured after a man driving a stolen SUV smashed into her car sending it into a dry cleaners.

Police said Ryan C. Jones, 29, had stolen a vehicle in Clark County near New Carlisle before being spotted by Huber Heights police in the area of Rip Rap and Wagner Ford roads earlier this month.

Jones was in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for his arraignment Tuesday after being indicted by a grand jury on multiple felonies on Friday. A judge set his bond at $25,000, court records show.

Huber Heights police terminated their pursuit moments before the crash after the chase entered a school zone during rainy conditions, said Sgt. Brian Carr with Huber Heights Police.

The stolen vehicle was taken in New Carlisle and the boyfriend of the victim ended up following the stolen car before calling 911, according to police and 911 calls obtained by News Center 7.

Prior to police spotting Jones, Carr said he pointed a gun at the victim.

“This was an aggravated robbery and we have the propensity of violence. A gun was already pointed at somebody and the individual was fleeing actively from police,” Carr said.

A gun that matched the description of what the victim said was pointed at him was found inside the SUV and was determined to be stolen out of Columbus, police said.

Jones was wanted by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Adult Parole Authority for violating the conditions of his parole, according to online prison records.

A News Center 7 investigation found Jones has been in prison twice since 2012 for violent crimes he committed in Montgomery County. In 2012, Jones was sentenced to six years in prison for felonious assault.

In October 2018, Jones and another man robbed someone in Dayton using a gun. Jones ended up hiding in a house on Johnsville-Brookville Road, where SWAT officers ended up taking him into custody. A judge sentenced him to three years in prison for that crime and he got out of prison in October, according to prison records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are on scene on a shooting in Dayton. Initial reports indicate that officers were called out to the 700 block of Whitmore Avenue at approximately 7:51 p.m. on reports of a shooting. A male was transported from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 injured in Harrison Twp. crash

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies say two men were injured in a crash in Harrison Twp. this afternoon. Initial reports indicated that crews were dispatched to the intersection of Needmore Road and N. Dixie Drive just after 1:20 p.m. on Friday on reports of an injury accident. An initial investigation...
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WHIO Dayton

Man who shot Sidney police sergeant gets prison time

SIDNEY — The man who shot Sidney Police Sgt. Tim Kennedy in early October will be going to prison for at least 23 years and up to 28 years, court records show. Brandon Steele was sentenced Tuesday on attempted murder, felonious assault and a gun specification to the felonious assault charged. He’d pled guilty to the charges back in January after agreeing to have another felonious assault and weapons charge dropped from the case.
SIDNEY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Carlisle, OH
Clark County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Huber Heights, OH
County
Montgomery County, OH
Huber Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, OH
New Carlisle, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Carr
WHIO Dayton

Amtrak engineer cleared in trial over deadly 2015 crash

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — An Amtrak engineer was cleared of charges related to a deadly, high-speed derailment that left eight people dead and hundreds injured in Philadelphia in 2015. The jury acquitted 38-year-old engineer Brandon Bostian of causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment after a little...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Felonious Assault#New Body#News Center 7#Sgt#Huber Heights Police#Swat
WHIO Dayton

California cop gets 6 years for shooting mentally ill man

A California police officer was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed mentally ill man during a slow-speed car chase in a wealthy San Francisco suburb. An attorney for the man’s family called it “a watershed moment” and an example of progress being made in...
DANVILLE, CA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
61K+
Followers
90K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy