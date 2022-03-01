NEW VIDEO: Deputies, police rush to help woman after crash involving stolen SUV

HARRISON TWP., Montgomery County — New body camera footage obtained by News Center 7 shows deputies and other officers running to help a woman injured after a man driving a stolen SUV smashed into her car sending it into a dry cleaners.

Police said Ryan C. Jones, 29, had stolen a vehicle in Clark County near New Carlisle before being spotted by Huber Heights police in the area of Rip Rap and Wagner Ford roads earlier this month.

Jones was in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for his arraignment Tuesday after being indicted by a grand jury on multiple felonies on Friday. A judge set his bond at $25,000, court records show.

Huber Heights police terminated their pursuit moments before the crash after the chase entered a school zone during rainy conditions, said Sgt. Brian Carr with Huber Heights Police.

The stolen vehicle was taken in New Carlisle and the boyfriend of the victim ended up following the stolen car before calling 911, according to police and 911 calls obtained by News Center 7.

Prior to police spotting Jones, Carr said he pointed a gun at the victim.

“This was an aggravated robbery and we have the propensity of violence. A gun was already pointed at somebody and the individual was fleeing actively from police,” Carr said.

A gun that matched the description of what the victim said was pointed at him was found inside the SUV and was determined to be stolen out of Columbus, police said.

Jones was wanted by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Adult Parole Authority for violating the conditions of his parole, according to online prison records.

A News Center 7 investigation found Jones has been in prison twice since 2012 for violent crimes he committed in Montgomery County. In 2012, Jones was sentenced to six years in prison for felonious assault.

In October 2018, Jones and another man robbed someone in Dayton using a gun. Jones ended up hiding in a house on Johnsville-Brookville Road, where SWAT officers ended up taking him into custody. A judge sentenced him to three years in prison for that crime and he got out of prison in October, according to prison records.

