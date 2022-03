There are lots of great rebates on the gear you want from the OM System, formerly called Olympus. For example, you can get the OMD EM1X for $1,300 off. That’s pretty nice! Then there are bundle deals and lenses with discounts. Save on the 100-400mm lens for example. Save on the 17mm f1.2 PRO lens if you like to shoot in super low light. We think there’s something for everyone with these rebates. So check them out!

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO