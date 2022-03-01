NFT Artist Pplpleasr’s New Project ‘Shibuya’ Brings Long-Form Animation to Web 3

Even though an anime series might have ended decades ago, that seemingly isn't stopping some anime studios from revisiting some of these classic tales that have filled the medium throughout the years. With the likes of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon startling Inuyasha fans when it was announced, it seems that a new anime project has been announced for the classic anime tale of Spice And Wolf to help in celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of the franchise that sees a wolf deity and a traveling merchant venture forth across the countryside.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO