NFT Artist Pplpleasr’s New Project ‘Shibuya’ Brings Long-Form Animation to Web 3

Nyla Hayes, the young artist behind the Long Neckie Ladies NFT collection, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.
At 12 years old, Hayes created the first female-led, all-women generative art collection on the Ethereum blockchain. The hand-drawn, computer-generated collectibles have 3,333 variations and all feature women with long necks — all inspired by Hayes’ favorite dinosaur, the Brontosaurus. The entire collection is now worth nearly $3.4 million, and the most expensive NFT in the set sold for 4 ETH, or around $11,737, last August.More from The Hollywood ReporterTim Roth and Alex Essoe Board 'Stealing McCloud' Heist Drama (Exclusive)Web3 Creator Company...
Comments / 0