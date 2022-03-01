ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

NFT Artist Pplpleasr’s New Project ‘Shibuya’ Brings Long-Form Animation to Web 3

By Tracy Wang
CoinDesk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Kickstarter meets Netflix, but on...

www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

The Gotham Group Launches Emerging Tech Division, Sets Matt Shichtman To Run It; NFT-Driven ‘Alien To Me’ Animated Series Is Debut Project

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Gotham Group has launched an NFT-focused Emerging Technologies department, with the Hollywood management and production company tapping longtime manager Matt Shichtman to run it, while elevating him to partner. The division already has a first project, with production underway on the adult animated series Alien to Me. It will be fully Web3 with only those that purchase NFTs getting access to the series, which hails from Shichtman-repped comedian and digital artist Connor Kerrigan and Melbourne-based animation studio Pixel’s Andrew Goldsmith and Monique Mulcahy. “While studios have had considerable success over the past decade...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Spice And Wolf Reveals New Anime Project

Even though an anime series might have ended decades ago, that seemingly isn't stopping some anime studios from revisiting some of these classic tales that have filled the medium throughout the years. With the likes of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon startling Inuyasha fans when it was announced, it seems that a new anime project has been announced for the classic anime tale of Spice And Wolf to help in celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of the franchise that sees a wolf deity and a traveling merchant venture forth across the countryside.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix secret codes: how to access all the hidden movies and TV series

Babe, wake up. New Netflix secret codes just dropped. While you may consider yourself pretty skilled at browsing Netflix after 2 years of on and off lockdowns, chances are you haven’t even touched the sides of the extensive TV series and movies that the streaming service has to offer.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shibuya#White Rabbit#Nft#New Project
hypebeast.com

Cordae Brings His “Futurist” Vision to Life in a New NFT Collection

A little over a month out from the release of his highly-anticipated sophomore album, From a Birds Eye View, Cordae has already moved on to his next creative project. A self-described “futurist,” the 23-year-old breakout rapper told HYPEBEAST that he is drawn to anything new and innovative – and for the time being, that means pivoting from music to explore NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Long Neckie Ladies’ NFT Artist Nyla Hayes Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Nyla Hayes, the young artist behind the Long Neckie Ladies NFT collection, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. At 12 years old, Hayes created the first female-led, all-women generative art collection on the Ethereum blockchain. The hand-drawn, computer-generated collectibles have 3,333 variations and all feature women with long necks — all inspired by Hayes’ favorite dinosaur, the Brontosaurus. The entire collection is now worth nearly $3.4 million, and the most expensive NFT in the set sold for 4 ETH, or around $11,737, last August.More from The Hollywood ReporterTim Roth and Alex Essoe Board 'Stealing McCloud' Heist Drama (Exclusive)Web3 Creator Company...
DESIGN
Popculture

Disney Yanks Another Big Movie From Netflix

One of the major Disney titles that left Netflix in February was Steven Spielberg's big-budget adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel The BFG. The movie has not been on the streaming platform since Feb. 28. Although it seems like the perfect title to join Disney+, Disney has not announced when (or if) the movie will make it to its own streamer.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix

Comments / 0

Community Policy