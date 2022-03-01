Elden Ring Creator Won't Stop Making Difficult Games - IGN Now

For 13 years, FromSoftware has essentially been making the same game: The six titles that comprise the Soulsbourne series, a series of third-person fantasy role playing games. Each has its strengths. Demon’s Souls, the first, was the wildest in its invention; Dark Souls featured the most intricate world. Dark Souls 2, often maligned, deserves rehabilitation for its dizzying array of character builds. Dark Souls 3 had the finest, most monstrous bosses. Sekiro, released in 2019, was the furthest departure, but introduced stealth and clean, rhythmic combat. Until now, Bloodborne, released in 2015, had represented the finest combination of the other games’ sensibilities and mechanics.
