Video Games

Elden Ring Creator Won't Stop Making Difficult Games - IGN Now

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring has been absolutely crushing both on the sales charts and its...

www.ign.com

Comments / 1

Wired

Elden Ring Is the Game of the Year

For 13 years, FromSoftware has essentially been making the same game: The six titles that comprise the Soulsbourne series, a series of third-person fantasy role playing games. Each has its strengths. Demon’s Souls, the first, was the wildest in its invention; Dark Souls featured the most intricate world. Dark Souls 2, often maligned, deserves rehabilitation for its dizzying array of character builds. Dark Souls 3 had the finest, most monstrous bosses. Sekiro, released in 2019, was the furthest departure, but introduced stealth and clean, rhythmic combat. Until now, Bloodborne, released in 2015, had represented the finest combination of the other games’ sensibilities and mechanics.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin dev says its aim "isn’t to make games difficult"

Team Ninja has defended the difficulty of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, saying that its aim isn't to make games deliberately hard. Speaking in the latest issue of Play Magazine, producer Fumihiko Yasuda said “you may not believe me, but our goal as Team Ninja isn’t to make games difficult. We just want players to feel a sense of achievement when they complete the game. We’ve put a lot of thought into ensuring there would be plenty of player freedom and range of strategies available to complete the game, whether that’s by making use of reflexes in a typical action-game approach, or by using the RPG elements more traditional to final fantasy games to get stronger and win.”
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring creator says he tries to "make death enjoyable" but admits he dies "a lot" too

Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki says that while dying a lot in From Software games is now part of the studio's "identity", he is keen to "make death enjoyable". "I’ve never been a very skilled player,” Miyazaki told the New Yorker. “I die a lot. So, in my work, I want to answer the question: If death is to be more than a mark of failure, how do I give it meaning? How do I make death enjoyable?
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring creator Miyazaki "feels apologetic" towards players defeated by his games

In a rare interview, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has all but apologised for the difficulty of his games. He himself is an unskilled player, he claims, so can relate. “I do feel apologetic toward anyone who feels there’s just too much to overcome in my games,” Miyazaki told Simon Parkin for the New Yorker, holding his head in his hands before smiling. “I just want as many players as possible to experience the joy that comes from overcoming hardship.”
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Elden Ring thrones now available from Noblechairs

If your gaming throne could do with a little upgrading, you might be interested in a new Elden Ring themed gaming chair unveiled by Noblechairs this week. Equipped with 4D armrests and adjustable backrest the chair features a rocking motion and provides lumbar support. The Elden Ring chair is the...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring mods to make Elden Ring less depressing on PC

Elden Ring, just like any other Dark Souls game, is very depressing. Here are some of the best Elden Ring mods to make it a bit more jolly. Elden Ring has just released last week, and it has already successfully done what it’s set out to do: revolutionize the Souls sub-genre, provide fans with a challenging game, and hurl players spiraling down to depression with the game’s unforgiving difficulty and depressing themes and subject matter. Some players, however, would prefer a game that is much less depressing, a game that they can play to relax to. While the subject of accessibility would prop up in many conversations, there are ways players themselves can modify their game experience to better suit their requirements without the intervention of the developers. Elden Ring is already said to be one of the most accessible games so far in the Souls sub-genre, but to some, it might not be enough.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: Elden Ring Out Now

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

IGN Breaks Down All 10 Classes From 'Elden Ring'

FromSoftware‘s highly anticipated title Elden Ring has finally launched last week, and with such an expansive game, the studio has offered 10 different player classes for you to choose from. Luckily for those approaching it for the first time, IGN has now broken down all 10 classes for you.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Elden Ring’s character creator fails Black players

Most of you playing Elden Ring are probably knee-deep in the Lands Between, getting your shit rocked by that asshole on the horse, but my mind hasn’t left the game’s first menus. Though the many classes present a paralyzing wealth of options, it’s not the question of what class to play that has me stuck. It’s the character creator. I’m stymied by the bizarrely incongruous system that allows for an unprecedented level of control of every minute detail of facial feature but only has one kinky hair option.
VIDEO GAMES

