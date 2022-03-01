ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three teams can still win the WAC Tournament's No. 1 seed. Let's explain.

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
It wouldn't be March without a regular-season conference championship race without myriad possible outcomes.

Three Western Athletic Conference teams are within one game of each other in the conference standings entering the final week of the regular season, and all three teams can potentially win the No. 1 seed in the WAC Tournament. But New Mexico State is the only team that controls its own path to the WAC championship.

The three schools in the hunt — NMSU, Seattle and Stephen F. Austin — play five total games this week, although one game will be between NMSU and SFA at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside the Pan American Center.

Let's dive into potential tiebreaker scenarios and possible outcomes for the top teams in the conference standings.

The rules

First off, there is a difference between winning a share of the WAC title and winning the No. 1 seed in the WAC Tournament.

Any teams which finish with the same conference record are granted a share of the WAC regular-season title. So if two or more schools finish 14-4 in conference play, for example, they all claim a share of the conference crown. Two more teams — Grand Canyon and Sam Houston State — are still alive for at least a share of the conference title but cannot win the No. 1 seed.

If multiple schools finish with the same record, conference tournament seeding will be determined by the following tiebreaker rules, as outlined by the WAC:

Tie-breaking procedures

If there's a two-way tie, the winner of the head-to-head competition is the higher seed. If that's a tie, the next tiebreaker would be the teams' records against common opponents, starting with the teams with the best records. If a tie still remains, the school with the highest NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, earns the higher seed.

If there are three or more teams in a tie, figure out a teams' record against all teams that finished with the same record and whichever team has the best record among that group gets the highest seed. Records against common opponents are the next tiebreaker. If ties still remain, a teams' NET ranking will be the final tiebreaker.

If a group of tied teams have not played each other the same number of times, the next tiebreaking rule will be in effect.

The teams that could finish first

New Mexico State (23-5, 13-3)

Current standing: 1st

Remaining schedule: vs. Stephen F. Austin Wednesday, vs. Utah Valley Saturday

Record against: Seattle (2-0), Stephen F. Austin (1-0), Sam Houston, (0-1), Grand Canyon (2-0)

  • Aggies finish first if: They beat SFA on Wednesday. With that win under their belt, NMSU could lose to Utah Valley and possibly share the title with Seattle, but would be the No. 1 seed in the tournament because of the tie-breaker. If the Aggies lose to SFA, they can still claim a share of the regular-season title and the top seed by beating Utah Valley. If they lose both games this week, they would need Seattle and SFA to both lose Saturday to claim a share of the title and win the top overall seed.
  • Aggie finish second if: They lose both games this week, SFA beats UT Rio Grande Valley Saturday, Seattle loses to Chicago State and Sam Houston loses to Tarleton State.
  • Aggies finish third if: They lose both games, Seattle beats Chicago State, SFA beats UT Rio Grande Valley and Sam Houston loses to Tarleton State.
  • Aggies finish fourth if: They lose both games, and Seattle, SFA and Sam Houston win out.

Seattle (22-8, 13-4)

Current standing: 2nd

Remaining schedule: vs. Chicago State Saturday

Record against: NMSU (0-2), SFA (1-0), Sam Houston, (1-0), Grand Canyon (0-1)

  • Redhawks finish first if: They win out, and NMSU loses both games. Or if they lose Saturday, NMSU loses both games and SFA loses to UT Rio Grande Valley.

Stephen F. Austin (20-8, 12-4)

Current standing: 3rd

Remaining schedule: @ NMSU Wednesday, @ UT Rio Grande Valley Saturday

Record against: NMSU (0-1), Seattle (0-1), Sam Houston (1-1), Grand Canyon (1-0)

  • Lumberjacks finish first if: They win out, and NMSU and Seattle both lose Saturday. In the event all three schools finish with the same record, NMSU and Seattle both hold the tiebreaker over SFA.

Sam Houston (17-13, 12-5)

Current standing: 4th

Remaining schedule: @ Tarleton State Thursday

Record against: NMSU (1-0), Seattle (0-1), SFA (1-1), Grand Canyon (1-1)

  • Bearkats finish third if: They beat Tarleton, SFA loses both games and Grand Canyon loses one of its two games this week. Sam Houston cannot finish first or second.

Grand Canyon (20-7, 11-5)

Current standing: 5th

Remaining schedule: vs. Utah Valley Thursday, vs. Dixie State Saturday

Record against: NMSU (0-2), Seattle (1-0), SFA (0-1), Sam Houston (1-1)

  • Lopes finish second if: They win both games this week, Seattle loses to Chicago State, SFA loses twice, Sam Houston loses to Tarleton.

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.

