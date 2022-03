Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Buying a television used to be a pretty simple process. You’d go in and figure out what set was big enough for your space and palatable enough for your budget and go from there. Nowadays, however, there are so many different types of display technology that it can be extremely difficult to figure out what all the acronyms mean. You may be familiar with TVs that boast an Ultra High Definition resolution (aka...

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO