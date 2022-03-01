'Excess deaths'? COVID death rate may be higher than suspected

Welcome to today's edition of the Florida Coronavirus Watch Newsletter. Let's get you up to speed with the latest news of the day from the USA TODAY Network-Florida.

- Deaths from COVID-19 may be much higher than most states are reporting. Since 2020, more than 1 million more people have died in the U.S. than normal, non-pandemic years. About 850,000 of those deaths are COVID deaths. The gap between is more than 200,000 "excess deaths," or deaths more than the historical baseline.

Here's a look at how New England was catching the COVID deaths that much of the country missed. Scroll down to see a map where you can see, county by county, how many more "excess deaths" there were in your area.

- Raising COVID-19 booster rates for Southwest Florida seniors is key to reducing the deadly impact of the next variant. Nationally, about two-thirds of people age 65 and older have been boosted. In Southwest Florida, that number is closer to half the senior population, with just 53% in Collier and 57% in Lee receiving the booster shot.

Dr. Cindy Prins, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Florida, said because of lower overall vaccination rates in parts of the U.S. and in many countries worldwide, it’s only a matter of time before the next COVID-19 variant takes hold.

Why are Pensacola parents looking at a year-long waitlist for day care spots? It's not COVID, exactly. But they're suffering from the same thing that hit other industries during the pandemic: People have found they don't want to work for what's being offered.

"What day cares are running into — and it's industry-wide at this point — from talking to other directors is that there just isn't anybody who wants to work in this industry right now," Larry Kenny, director of Kidz Academy, said.

- Poison centers around the country are sounding the alarm on a dangerous chemical in some COVID-19 at-home tests. Sodium azide, often used as a preservative, is a liquid reagent in several of the COVID-19 test kits, according to Sheila Goertemoeller, pharmacist and clinical toxicologist for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Drug and Poison Information Center. Ingesting it can cause low blood pressure, which can result in dizziness, headaches or palpitations. Exposure to it can also cause skin, eye or nostril irritation.

Goertemoeller estimated there have been 200-plus reported cases from the 55 poison centers nationwide. Poison Control notes that the poisoning risk is low when these tests are used and disposed of properly.

No, a working paper being touted as a 'Johns Hopkins' study is not proof COVID-19 restrictions don't work. Those opposed to pandemic restrictions are promoting a working paper from economists as evidence that COVID-19 lockdowns were not effective in preventing deaths. But this paper is not authoritative, was not written by pandemic researchers, was not peer-reviewed, is not endorsed by Johns Hopkins and has been criticized by experts as being "fundamentally flawed."

COVID-19 will be an issue for a long time to come, and we think more education is better. Here's what you need to know.

From a reader: "Why are you confusing "booster shot" with full dose 3rd & 4th shots. It is my understanding that a "booster shot" is a half dose. I have had 4 full doses since I am immune-compromised."

It is a little confusing because when the CDC and other health organizations talk about COVID-19 booster shots, they mean any additional shots after you've had a full course of vaccination.

The J&J booster, which doesn’t contain mRNA, is the same as the first dose.

The Pfizer booster contains 30 micrograms of mRNA, the same as both primary doses.

But the Moderna booster is a half-dose, containing 50 micrograms of mRNA, compared to the two primary doses, each of which contains 100.

People who are immunocompromised should receive a total of 4 doses of a vaccine: three complete doses of an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna, and then a booster, which would be a complete dose of Pfizer or a Moderna half-dose shot.

