ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Election Day live updates: Runoffs coming, results still out

By Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIZN5_0eSoA23y00

Several high-profile races will go to runoffs, while some others ended with clear wins in Tuesday evening's primary elections.

HD 84

David Glasheen and Carl Tepper are heading to a runoff for the open Lubbock County-based House District 84 seat, according to final but unofficial election results.

Glasheen received 4,886 votes, or 41.88 percent in early voting. Tepper garnered 4,691 votes, or 40.21 percent. Wilcox and Little received 12.99 and 4.92 percent of the early votes, respectively.

72nd District Court

John C. Grace, an assistant city attorney with the City of Lubbock, leads the Republican Primary election for judge of the 72nd District Court , which covers Lubbock and Crosby counties.

Final but unofficial results from Lubbock County show Grace earing about 54 percent of the 25,728 votes cast in Lubbock County compared to about 46 percent for incumbent Judge Ann-Marie Carruth.

Lubbock County Judge

County Judge Curtis Parrish has won a rematch with Gary Boren in the Republican party primary for Lubbock County judge.

Parrish received 51.61 percent of early votes compared to 48.39 percent for Boren, out of 26,577 ballots cast, according to final but uncertified results from the Lubbock County Elections Office.

Election Day

Tuesday is primary Election Day and voters in Lubbock and around the state are flocking to the polls to cast their ballots in the Texas primary.

The primary will decide candidates for major offices such as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state representatives, as well as a variety of local races including Lubbock County Judge.

The Lubbock County elections office shows out of 183,224 eligible voters, 19,680 cast ballots by the close of early voting Friday, Feb. 25. Additionally, 9,771 voters had checked into the polls in Lubbock County by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Reminder: Primary Election Day is Tuesday in Lubbock, across Texas

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal will provide live coverage of voting and results — follow us for the latest news from across the state. In addition to our website , you can find us on Facebook at facebook.com/lubbockaj or on Twitter @LubbockOnline .

Lubbock County voters can head to any of 37 voting locations across the county. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and anyone standing in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote. A full list of vote centers and sample ballots can be found at votelubbock.org or by calling (806) 775-1339.

Avalanche-Journal reporters visited several voting locations across Lubbock and Hale counties. Each location we visited had a bit of a line, but none of those polling sites were completely swamped as of 4 p.m. Election workers we spoke with said traffic had been consistent throughout the day, but not too busy.

Tuesday is Election Day. Here's what you need to know to vote in Lubbock in Texas Primary

Just before 4 p.m., election workers at the polling site at the Maggie Trejo Super Center on Amhert Street said they were taking turns assisting the occasional voter who walked in. At that point, there was no line and only a couple of the dozen voting booths available was in use.

At 6:30 p.m., a long line had formed at First Assembly of God in southwest Lubbock, wrapping around the inside of the church. The line seemed to be moving quickly, according to an A-J photojournalist.

The photojournalist observed a similar line at Calvary Baptist Church on 82nd Street at 6:45 p.m.

Candidates and their designees were out in full force at voting sites campaigning. HD 84 candidate Carl Tepper spent most of his day outside of Sutherlands HomeBase, and Kenzie Spoo, a senior in the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University, was there electioneering around 5 p.m. for Judge Ann-Marie Carruth.

"Knowing her on a personal level, I support her and I really want to see her succeed and do well. I'll back her no matter what at this point," Spoo said. She added that she's seen lots of people come out to vote so far.

Voters who shared their thoughts with the A-J said they felt strongly about the importance of exercising the right to vote.

I'm not from this country originally. My father came here when I was almost two, and so that's a privilege that I have," Lubbock voter Elizabeth Oropeza told the A-J. She said that border security was her No. 1 issue in this election.

"I think that people ought to (vote), especially as much uprising and complaint that people have — if they don't vote then they don't have the right to complain," said Sharen Musselman, who was casting a ballot at Sutherlands HomeBase Tuesday. "I'm hoping and praying that (the candidates are) going to do what they say they are going to do."

"Keep praying," another voter in line chimed in.

We will continue to update this story throughout the afternoon and evening.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Election Day live updates: Runoffs coming, results still out

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
The Hill

7 dead in tornado near Des Moines

Seven people, including two children, are reportedly dead after a tornado ripped through multiple Iowa countries near the capital city of Des Moines. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said on Sunday that six county residents were killed during the storm, adding the storm destroyed about 52 homes in the country within a span of 13.7 miles wind speeds reaching 155 miles per hour, CNN reported.
DES MOINES, IA
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lubbock County, TX
Lubbock, TX
Elections
Lubbock County, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock County, TX
Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Elections
The Associated Press

Gas tops $4 per gallon average, 1st time since 2008

NEW YORK (AP) — The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club.
TRAFFIC
The Hill

House working on bill to ban Russian oil imports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter Sunday that the House is exploring legislative options to isolate Russia, including a ban on Russian oil and energy. "Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues. "We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Mexico suspends league soccer matches after massive brawl

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top-division soccer league suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a huge brawl among fans during the previous day’s match between host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion. “We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Early Voting#State Representatives#Primary Election#House#Little#District Court#Republican
The Hill

Harris in Selma: 'We will not let setbacks stop us'

Vice President Kamala Harris promised to push ahead with the Biden administration's voting rights agenda despite recent setbacks during her remarks in Selma, Ala. on Sunday commemorating the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”. "In a moment of great uncertainty, those marchers pressed forward and they crossed," Harris said on...
SELMA, AL
The Hill

Russians search for BBC, outside news outlets amid Putin crackdown

A growing number of citizens inside Russia are turning to independent news reports rather than state-sponsored propaganda for information about the invasion. The trend comes as Russian officials are working to suppress and distort the work of independent journalists within their own borders and on the ground in Ukraine as they attempt to skew the facts behind the assault and further justify an attack on their neighbor to the west.
POLITICS
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy