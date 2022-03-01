Election Day live updates: Runoffs coming, results still out

Several high-profile races will go to runoffs, while some others ended with clear wins in Tuesday evening's primary elections.

HD 84

David Glasheen and Carl Tepper are heading to a runoff for the open Lubbock County-based House District 84 seat, according to final but unofficial election results.

Glasheen received 4,886 votes, or 41.88 percent in early voting. Tepper garnered 4,691 votes, or 40.21 percent. Wilcox and Little received 12.99 and 4.92 percent of the early votes, respectively.

72nd District Court

John C. Grace, an assistant city attorney with the City of Lubbock, leads the Republican Primary election for judge of the 72nd District Court , which covers Lubbock and Crosby counties.

Final but unofficial results from Lubbock County show Grace earing about 54 percent of the 25,728 votes cast in Lubbock County compared to about 46 percent for incumbent Judge Ann-Marie Carruth.

Lubbock County Judge

County Judge Curtis Parrish has won a rematch with Gary Boren in the Republican party primary for Lubbock County judge.

Parrish received 51.61 percent of early votes compared to 48.39 percent for Boren, out of 26,577 ballots cast, according to final but uncertified results from the Lubbock County Elections Office.

Election Day

Tuesday is primary Election Day and voters in Lubbock and around the state are flocking to the polls to cast their ballots in the Texas primary.

The primary will decide candidates for major offices such as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state representatives, as well as a variety of local races including Lubbock County Judge.

The Lubbock County elections office shows out of 183,224 eligible voters, 19,680 cast ballots by the close of early voting Friday, Feb. 25. Additionally, 9,771 voters had checked into the polls in Lubbock County by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Reminder: Primary Election Day is Tuesday in Lubbock, across Texas

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal will provide live coverage of voting and results — follow us for the latest news from across the state. In addition to our website , you can find us on Facebook at facebook.com/lubbockaj or on Twitter @LubbockOnline .

Lubbock County voters can head to any of 37 voting locations across the county. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and anyone standing in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote. A full list of vote centers and sample ballots can be found at votelubbock.org or by calling (806) 775-1339.

Avalanche-Journal reporters visited several voting locations across Lubbock and Hale counties. Each location we visited had a bit of a line, but none of those polling sites were completely swamped as of 4 p.m. Election workers we spoke with said traffic had been consistent throughout the day, but not too busy.

Tuesday is Election Day. Here's what you need to know to vote in Lubbock in Texas Primary

Just before 4 p.m., election workers at the polling site at the Maggie Trejo Super Center on Amhert Street said they were taking turns assisting the occasional voter who walked in. At that point, there was no line and only a couple of the dozen voting booths available was in use.

At 6:30 p.m., a long line had formed at First Assembly of God in southwest Lubbock, wrapping around the inside of the church. The line seemed to be moving quickly, according to an A-J photojournalist.

The photojournalist observed a similar line at Calvary Baptist Church on 82nd Street at 6:45 p.m.

Candidates and their designees were out in full force at voting sites campaigning. HD 84 candidate Carl Tepper spent most of his day outside of Sutherlands HomeBase, and Kenzie Spoo, a senior in the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University, was there electioneering around 5 p.m. for Judge Ann-Marie Carruth.

"Knowing her on a personal level, I support her and I really want to see her succeed and do well. I'll back her no matter what at this point," Spoo said. She added that she's seen lots of people come out to vote so far.

Voters who shared their thoughts with the A-J said they felt strongly about the importance of exercising the right to vote.

I'm not from this country originally. My father came here when I was almost two, and so that's a privilege that I have," Lubbock voter Elizabeth Oropeza told the A-J. She said that border security was her No. 1 issue in this election.

"I think that people ought to (vote), especially as much uprising and complaint that people have — if they don't vote then they don't have the right to complain," said Sharen Musselman, who was casting a ballot at Sutherlands HomeBase Tuesday. "I'm hoping and praying that (the candidates are) going to do what they say they are going to do."

"Keep praying," another voter in line chimed in.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Election Day live updates: Runoffs coming, results still out