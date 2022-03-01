ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vroom skids to all-time low after earnings disappoint

By Clark Schultz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVroom (VRM -40.5%) slumped to a new all-time low after the auto retailer missed consensus estimates with its Q4 earnings report. Analyst said Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) appears to be struggling with macro...

Seeking Alpha

HealthStream sinks to a 52-week low after Q4 earnings

HealthStream (HSTM -13.5%), a Tennessee-based provider of workforce and provider solutions for healthcare entities in the U.S., has reached a 52-week low after the company reported worse than expected earnings for Q4 2021. While quarterly revenue rose ~4% YoY to $64.3M in line with the consensus estimates, non-GAAP loss per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Palantir May Be Heading Toward All-Time Lows; Yet A Near-Term Bounce Likely

Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE:PLTR) was trading down over 5% on Tuesday, heading dangerously close to the stock’s all-time low of $8.92 printed in early October 2020. The packaged software and big analytics company has secured hundreds of millions worth of contracts over the past year, but the stock has been pummeled, falling over 76% from the Jan. 27, 2021 all-time high of $45.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Vroom stock falls after online used-car retailer faces headwinds amid higher demand

Shares of Vroom Inc. VRM, -46.55% fell more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the online used-car retailer reported mixed fourth-quarter results, posting a wider-than-expected loss and sales that were above expectations, and called for lower-than-expected sales in the current quarter. Vroom said it lost $130 million, or 95 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $61 million, or 44 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Vroom lost 94 cents a share. Revenue rose 130% to $934.5 million, Vroom said. FactSet consensus called for an adjusted loss of 77 cents a share on sales of $902 million for the company. Vroom sold more vehicles online on "strong" demand for used cars and said there was a "growing consumer acceptance" of its business model, but headwinds included lower margins and higher reconditioning costs due to labor shortages and higher demand for third-party reconditioning companies, Vroom said. Vroom guided for first-quarter revenue of about $875 million, and online sales between 18,000 vehicles and 19,000 vehicles. The analysts surveyed by FactSet are calling for first-quarter revenue of around $1.04 billion.
MARKETS
#Gppu
Bed Bath & Beyond skyrockets after confirming it will consider sale proposal

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) soared in early trading on Monday after the retailer confirmed that it will consider a proposal from RC Ventures to explore a sale. BBBY's update: "Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth."
BUSINESS
These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
STOCKS
Rocket, United Wholesale Mortgage stocks plunge to all-time lows

Stock prices of the two largest mortgage companies in the United States — both headquartered in Metro Detroit — have dropped to all-time lows. Detroit-based Rocket Companies closed at $11.08 a share Wednesday, down 3.9% for the day and off almost 21% this year, while Pontiac-based UWM Holdings Corp. closed at $4.15 a share, down 6.9% for the day and nearly 30% this year.
DETROIT, MI
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
Peloton Interactive ex-CEO sells $50M worth of shares to Michael Dell's firm

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) disclosed in a SEC filing that co-founder John Foley sold about $50M worth of in stock to an investment firm backed by MSD Partners' Michael Dell. MSD Capital is a private investment firm that manages the capital of Michael Dell and his family. Even after the sale...
STOCKS
Stitch Fix FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $514.89M (+2.1% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, SFIX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
5 Buys With 10% To 12% Yields

These are five undervalued opportunities which also happen to have high yields. Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.
MARKETS
Dine Brands gains after strong results at Applebee's

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) tracked higher in early trading on Wednesday after topping EPS estimates with its Q4 report. The restaurant operator said its highly franchised business model enabled it to generate meaningful adjusted free cash flow, supported by a stable recovery at our two strong brands. Comparable sales were...
LIFESTYLE
Fluent Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.18M (+10.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, FLNT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Caseys General Stores Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+39.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.04B (+52.0% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CASY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Palantir: Cathie Wood Sells, Maybe Buffett Will Buy

Palantir’s stock has fallen to fair value territory. Palantir Inc. (PLTR) is an innovative company, which has been touted by growth investors like Cathie Woods for its great technology. However, I see in Palantir something closer to a Buffett style stock. Palantir possesses many of the characteristics that the oracle of Omaha looks for in his investments. At today's price, Palantir is at worst fairly valued, which gives ample margin of safety.
STOCKS
As Roblox Dives To All-Time Low, Is The Bottom Near? Cathie Wood, Options Traders Disagree

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. Roblox Corporation RBLX hit a new all-time low of $41.15 on Monday, adding another almost 1% loss on the day, in addition to the 70.13% the stock has lost since reaching an all-time high of 141.60 on Nov. 22.
STOCKS
DraftKings impresses analysts with higher long-term targets

Analysts sized up DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) after the company held its investor day event. Highlights from the presentation were that DKNG increased its total addressable market sports betting/iGaming outlook for North American to $80B from $67B and boosted its long term EBITDA outlook to $2.1B. Morgan Stanley (Overweight): "DraftKings continues to...
GAMBLING
Time To Be Greedy On These 6 Fast-Growing Dividend Aristocrats

The market continues to be roiled by worries about Russia's invasion, soaring oil prices, raging inflation, and rising interest rates. The correction of 2022 is frustrating the 25 million new investors who joined since the Pandemic, and who incorrectly believed that all corrections are short, shallow, and V-shaped. The market's...
STOCKS

