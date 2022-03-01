ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Belleville man charged for possession of child pornography

By Ja'Quis Hardin
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvrJ6_0eSo9KrX00

BELLEVILE, Ill. – A Belleville man has been jailed on several counts of child porn possession.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshern, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, deputies went to the home of Garret W. Pelch on Monday and seized computer equipment. Pelch was taken into custody and investigators confirmed the presence of illicit material on the computer.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Pelch with one count of possession of child pornography (victim under 13) and six counts of possession of child pornography (victim under 18).

Pelch remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

No victims have been identified.

If your child has had contact with Garrett W. Pelch in the past and reveals any suspicious activity, you’re asked to contact county investigators at 618-825-5779.

#Child Pornography#Bellevile
