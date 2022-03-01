Tim McGraw Describes Filming Tragic Final Scenes of ‘1883’

While in New York City to do press for ‘1883,’ Tim McGraw and Faith Hill also got to spend some quality time with their oldest daughter, who lives in the Big Apple. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill paid their oldest daughter, Gracie McGraw, a visit in New York City recently. The couple was in town to promote their show 1883, and since Gracie lives in NYC, she got to spend time with them. The trio went on a stroll with Gracie’s dog, and the 24-year-old captured the sweetest photo of her parents holding hands on the sidewalk. Tim and Faith were bundled up in winter coats for the outing, while Gracie walked behind them to snap the picture.

