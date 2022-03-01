ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Parson orders Missouri Capitol to be lit in support of Ukrainian people

By Kevin S. Held
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri State Capitol will be lit blue and yellow this evening as the Show Me State shows its support for the people of Ukraine.

The dome will be bathed in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag from sunset Tuesday until sunrise on Friday, March 4.

“In the face of unprovoked Russian aggression, Ukrainians refuse to back down or cower to a dictator. Missouri stands with and supports Ukraine, as the world again learns that freedom is not free,” Parson said in a statement. “Democracy is a threat to power-hungry oppressors, and for that same reason, we must always protect it. Teresa and I continue to pray for the people of Ukraine, all innocent lives put in harm’s way, and a quick resolution to peace that protects the sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine.”

State lawmakers are holding a hearing to send a letter to President Joe Biden requesting additional sanctions against the Russian oligarchs, as well as providing Ukraine with supplies, weapons, and intelligence.

