Local schools add more focus to Black History Month learning

As the communities they serve rapidly become more diverse, several local school districts embraced more visible celebrations of Black History Month this year than in years past.

Faribault Public Schools, which now serves a majority-minority student body, has traditionally paid its respects to the annual celebration of the contributions made to United States history and culture by African Americans in a very low-key and understated manner.

That all changed this year, thanks to the determination of Britta Peterson-Linde and several other teachers. Peterson-Linde, a veteran world cultures teacher at Faribault Middle School, said that, frankly, the additional programming was long overdue.

“In years previous, there just hadn’t been as much of an initiative as there ought to have been,” she said. “This is where we started, and we’re going to add more and more.”

This year, displays at both Faribault Middle School and Faribault High School highlighted the impact of African-Americans on Minnesota and the world. Given the particularly large Somali American population in Faribault, many Somali Americans in particular were featured.

Peterson-Linde emphasized that the initiative was student-centered and student-driven. Social studies classes were involved in researching prominent African American figures in history. Language arts classes focused on important quotes from Black authors and leaders. Math classes studied the achievements of Black athletes.

At Faribault High School, significant emphasis was placed on elevating the voice of Black students. Throughout the month, individual students were highlighted and encouraged to explore the concept of “Black excellence” and what it means to them.

While Faribault’s efforts to celebrate Black history were stepped up in in February, Peterson-Linde said she hopes they will help lend energy to a conversation which continues throughout the year.

Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann also emphasized that celebration of Black history must be present throughout the year and not pushed into the background, as he lamented it too often has been.

While Northfield’s student body is not yet as diverse as Faribault’s, the demographic trends over the last decade in Rice County’s college town are similarly robust. This year, Hillmann said educators in all buildings were particularly focused on emphasizing Black history.

Black History Month is certainly a time of celebration for the High School’s Black Student Union — an after-school club founded four years ago by and for the high school’s increasing number of Black students. This year, the club hosted a screening of the film “Black Panther” to celebrate Black culture and excellence.

In St. Peter, a more decentralized approach to celebrating Black History Month has taken hold. Middle School Principal Jon Graff said that, while the school hasn’t really returned to holding larger events, a number of teachers have found ways to highlight the contributions of Black Americans in relation to their individual subject areas.

In music class for example, students had the opportunity to learn not only the music of prominent Black musicians, but how their lives and experiences as Black Americans shaped their work.

History students had the opportunity to learn about George Bonga, a Black and Native American fur trader who played a prominent role in Minnesota’s early history.

“He had a unique life and perspective,” Graff said. “Being in different races, he navigated both perspectives as a native and Black man.”