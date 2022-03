Ever since Panasonic entered the full-frame mirrorless space in 2018, announcing their alliance with Sigma and Leica, along with the uncertainty of the future of Olympus with the will they, won’t they, will they, won’t they, oh, they did! thing, the future of Micro Four Thirds has been called into question. The new Olympus owners, OM Digital Solutions say they’re committed and recently announced the new OM-1. But what about Panasonic?

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO