Netflix hit ‘Outer Banks’ begins season 3 production in South Carolina

By Sophie Brams
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Kooks and Pogues are back!

The cast and crew of Outer Banks are back in Charleston and have begun production on the third season of the hit Netflix series.

Netflix announced the start of production with photos on Twitter of the cast captioned “Time to get in a pogue state of mind… Outer Banks Season 3 is officially in production.”

‘Outer Banks’ co-creator, Jonas Pate, talks show inspiration, filmmaking career during Charleston event

Some of the cast even shared excitement for filming. Actor Chase Stokes, who plays John B, shared an Instagram post captioned “Welcome back :)” and Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara, shared a post with the caption “OBX3 is en route baby 🌴”

In December, the streaming giant announced Outer Banks would be returning for season 3. The entire cast, including showrunners and executive producers, is expected to return.

The teen adventure drama premiered in April 2020, at the height of the pandemic and immediately took the streaming world by storm. It was ranked number one on Netflix for the first four weeks of its release.

Season 2, which premiered last July, was no different, raking in 2.1 billion views during its premiere window.

The show’s first season was filmed entirely in Charleston as was part of the second season. Locals may recognize the backdrop of some scenes like Lowndes Grove, Shem Creek, Olde Village in Mt. Pleasant, and King Street, among others.

Movies and TV shows filmed in the Lowcountry you can watch right now

Co-creator Jonas Pate said the show is based on Pate and his brother’s experience growing up on Kiawah Island and the legend of Captain Kidd’s buried treasure.

According to What’s on Netflix , filming began on Feb. 16 and will continue through Aug. 19.

A release date for season 3 has not been announced.

