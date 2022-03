Are you hoping to meet up again with the NPC monsters and minions of the dark-fantasy anime series Overlord? Are you wondering just when and where that would be? After traveling to meet with the beasts of the east and west, we have gathered the knowledge necessary to find the answers you’re looking for. In May 2021, it was announced via the anime’s official Twitter account that the cast, crew, and creators were beginning production on Season 4. Now more information is finally being released about the fourth season of the action-packed anime.

