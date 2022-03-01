ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia, Ukraine and the West's grand delusion of freedom

Washington Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian President Vladimir Putin is waging a war of imperial conquest. That’s despicable but, from a historical perspective, hardly novel. Genghis Khan, Alexander the Great, Tamerlane and Attila the Hun are among those who did not think: “Maybe I should give peace a chance!” Mr. Putin, I submit, sees the world...

m.washingtontimes.com

Washington Times

Poll: 62% of voters say Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were president

Most U.S. voters say Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump were still president, according to a newly released survey. The Harvard-Harris poll first reported Friday by The Hill found that 62% of registered voters surveyed believe the attack on Ukraine would not have happened with Mr. Trump in the White House, including 85% of Republicans, 63% of independents, and 38% of Democrats.
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
Reuters

Germany stresses China's "special responsibility" over Ukraine

BERLIN/BEIJING (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed China’s “special responsibility” with regard to Ukraine in a telephone call with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday. China had abstained on Friday from vetoing a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would...
