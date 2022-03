The Republican state senator was clear in what she wanted in a recent post on Telegram, the encrypted messaging app that has become a haven for far-right politics and extremists. “Dear Groyper army, please hit Ron Watkins. Love, Wendy,” she wrote. State Sen. Wendy Rogers was asking her fans and allies in the “groyper army” […] The post The ‘groyper army’ is looking to make white nationalism mainstream. It has key allies in Arizona politics. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO