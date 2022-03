Stephen King has spent his entire career creating fascinating and complex characters that fill the worlds of his books, but there are some that the author favors over others, and that very much describes his relationship with Holly Gibney. Introduced in the 2014 novel Mr. Mercedes, she became a critical part of the trilogy that emerged – with Mr. Mercedes followed by 2015's Finders Keepers and 2016's End Of Watch. After that, she became a central figure in 2018's The Outsider before being utilized as the main protagonist in "If It Bleeds," one of the four novellas featured in the 2020 collection of the same name.

