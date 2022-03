Click here to read the full article. Here comes some deeply upsetting news. A bill that prohibits discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in primary schools has advanced to a vote in the Florida House. The measure, sponsored by Republican Representative Joe Harding, is referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by LGBTQ+ advocates – because that’s pretty much exactly what it is. Here’s what the measure says: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO