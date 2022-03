MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All of a sudden, we have an enticing race for the Republican nomination to a local state senate seat. The seat is currently held by veteran GOP firebrand Brian Kelsey of Germantown. But the fact is Kelsey is unpopular – even with many Republicans. Plus, his pending criminal trial alleging campaign finance violations has made him vulnerable for reelection.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO